Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, June 26, 2021:

Name: Akeala N Ellis

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 11:06 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Voohries STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK/WHITE SHOES , BLACK , , CARMEX , NOSE PIERCING , EYE PIERCING ,

EYELADSHES , RED SOCKS , NUDE BRA , BURGUNDY UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011755,

Name: Bryan W Franz

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 12:07 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Upon Peace , Interfer W/Law Police Invest , Public Intimidation:Use Of Vio ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREEN SHORTS , GREEN BELT , GREY SOCKS , COINS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0223506,

Photo by KPEL

Name: Calvin Andrus

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 11:12 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED , WHITE ROSEARY , PAPER , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , RED BOXERS ,

LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011756,20-0010087,

Name: David J Narcisse Jr.

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 4:00 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT TURNED SELF IN ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0452779,

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo

Name: Dorothy C Watkins

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 8:30 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Resist Officer With Force/Viol ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 200 Blk Jeffery DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: MULTI COLOR DRESS , NUDE HAIR NET , PINK PHONE(NOT CRACKED) , BLUE BRA , BLUE UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0225390,

Name: Eric L Lasalle

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 8:48 pm

Charge: Theft Charge , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Fail To Obey Traffic Control ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TAKING ITEMS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM.

Property: YELLOW SHOES , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , CARDS , PURPLE MASK , WHITE WATCH , FLASHLIGHT , BLUE PHONE

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0224580,21-0011761,

Photo courtesy of tim-hufner-3R_GnBNRVI0-unsplash

Name: Halie Efferson

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 11:43 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 40780 Blk Chinchas Creek RD,Slidell,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: RED CRACKED PHONE , 2 WHITE EAR RINGS , WHITE BELT , BLUE WALLET , JEANS , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0226347,

Name: Kenneth Wilridge Jr

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 9:17 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLK , BLK , BLK HEADPHONES IN BLK CASE , BLK , 2

SETS , LA , BRN , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0226198,

Jail, sakhorn38, ThinkStock Images

Name: Kenneth P Joseph Jr

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 9:00 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Disarming Of A Peace

Officer C ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Ridgeview DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND AND UNCOOPERATIVE WITH OFFICER

Property: BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , WHITE CHARGER BLOCK , DEBIT CARD , BLUE , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY

SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT , 2 YELLOW , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0225496,

Name: Marlin D Gallien

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 5:30 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Bonnabell ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SANCTION

Property: GREEN SHIRT , RED PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHORTS , RED , PAPER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011759,

Photo courtesy of emiliano-bar-OeAWU9VSHzo-unsplash

Name: Tyler M Richard Jr

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 25, 2021 5:36 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Avalon ROA,Lafayetet,La,

Cause for Arrest: SANCTION

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORT , WHITE/RED HAT , GRAY , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BACKPACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011760,