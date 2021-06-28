Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, June 28, 2021:
Name: Artis Kilchrist
Age: 53
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 10:00 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 700 Blk Mudd AVE,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BROWN BELT , GREEN SHIRT , TAN SHORTS , BLK PHONE , BROWN WALLET , BLK PHONE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0022806,
Name: Damon R Guilliam
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 10:54 am
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1000 Blk Laurie LAN,St. Martinville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , 2 GREEN RUBBERBADNS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011773,21-0227563,
Name: John D Chaisson Jr
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 9:53 am
Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders , Child Desertion Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1600 Blk E Milton ,Youngsville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER CONTACTING SOMEONE HE WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO AND LEAVING A CHILD UNATTENDED
Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GREY SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK , BLUE BOXERS , LA DRIVERS LICENSE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0022744,
Name: Joseph T Bruno
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 7:29 am
Charge: Third Degree Rape/Oral , Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated
Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Cyberstalking Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk Refinery STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLUE SHIRT ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0225373,21-0227231,21-0227397,21-0177219,21-022
Name: Joshua Vallot
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 9:14 am
Charge: Criminal Trespass , Theft Charge , Theft Of Motor Veh (Felony) , Simple Criminal Damage ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Thibodeau LN,Cankton,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BROWN , LA ID , GRAY , YELLOW/RED , BLUE , BROWN , GRAY SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , GRAY SHOES , BLACK HAT
, GRAY BOXERS , BLACK BANDANA ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0222261,21-0222814,
Name: Willie T Boyd
Age: 39
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 9:05 pm
Charge: Criminal Trespass , Hold For Extradition ,
Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD
Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLK SHIRT , JEANS , BLK SOCKS , BRN BOOTS , BRN , PINK BANDANA , BLK SHIRT , HYGENE ITEMS , 2BLK , 2
BLK , 1 WHITE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011775,21-0228002,