The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, June 28, 2021:

Name: Artis Kilchrist

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 10:00 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk Mudd AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN BELT , GREEN SHIRT , TAN SHORTS , BLK PHONE , BROWN WALLET , BLK PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0022806,

Name: Damon R Guilliam

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 10:54 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Laurie LAN,St. Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , 2 GREEN RUBBERBADNS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011773,21-0227563,

Name: John D Chaisson Jr

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 9:53 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders , Child Desertion Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1600 Blk E Milton ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER CONTACTING SOMEONE HE WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO AND LEAVING A CHILD UNATTENDED

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GREY SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK , BLUE BOXERS , LA DRIVERS LICENSE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0022744,

Name: Joseph T Bruno

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 7:29 am

Charge: Third Degree Rape/Oral , Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated

Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Cyberstalking Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Refinery STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0225373,21-0227231,21-0227397,21-0177219,21-022

Name: Joshua Vallot

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 9:14 am

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Theft Charge , Theft Of Motor Veh (Felony) , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Thibodeau LN,Cankton,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BROWN , LA ID , GRAY , YELLOW/RED , BLUE , BROWN , GRAY SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , GRAY SHOES , BLACK HAT

, GRAY BOXERS , BLACK BANDANA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0222261,21-0222814,

Name: Willie T Boyd

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 27, 2021 9:05 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK SHIRT , JEANS , BLK SOCKS , BRN BOOTS , BRN , PINK BANDANA , BLK SHIRT , HYGENE ITEMS , 2BLK , 2

BLK , 1 WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011775,21-0228002,

