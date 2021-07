The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, July 1, 2021:

Name: Amonte Calias

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 5:35 pm

Charge: Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Disturbing The Peace Intoxica , Speeding 16 To 20 ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Chester STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011817,

Name: Annastagia M Harmon

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 1:26 pm

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Brook AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT TURNED SELF IN ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0007531,

Photo courtesy of tim-hufner-3R_GnBNRVI0-unsplash

Name: Charles W Walker Jr.

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 9:12 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Odile ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK/RED PANTS , GREY SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-2323043,

Name: Dania L Rubio

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 12:21 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HER BROTHER

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLK WHITE BRA , GREEN LEGGINGS , PINK HAIR TIE , GREY JACKET , BLK SHOES , LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0230818,

Google Maps

Name: Demetri Roberts

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 2:43 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 1500 Blk Liveoak STR,Patterson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT SENTENCED

Property: BLACK , GREEN SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SLIPPERS , GREY SOCKS , , GREY , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011815,

Name: Denecia E Shelvin

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 3:51 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2500 Blk Gendarme ROA,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: MULTICOLORED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , GREY SANDALS , GREY UNDERWEAR , BLACK BRA , 1 WIG , 2 YELLOW

EARRINGS WITH CLEAR STONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0230980,

Thinkstock

Name: Gabriel N Magnon

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 11:07 pm

Charge: Reckless Operation - No Accid , Armed Robbery Charge , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Burglary ,

Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Obscuring Windshields Or Wind ,

Child Passenger Restraint Syst , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Colorado Rd ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND WEAPON WAS THROWN FROM VEHICLE.

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLK HOODIE , BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS ,

Associate(s): SHAQUILLE LEDET,

Incident Number(s): 20-0327850,21-0232154,19-0013194,21-0011819,

Name: Nathan Dean

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 1:46 pm

Charge: It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Attempted Theft , Theft Charge , Simple Burglary , Criminal

Trespass , No Proof Of Insurance In Vehi , Switched License Plate , Possession Of Burglary Tools ,

Fugitive , Unsafe Condition/Required Equ ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: Blk ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE , RED SHIRT , LA , RED PANTS , RED SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0192635,21-0018561,21-0213784,21-0011814,

Jail, sakhorn38, ThinkStock Images

Name: Oterrel Boutte Jr

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 1:22 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Brothers ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT TURNED SELF IN ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011812,

Name: Spencer Arceneaux

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 4:35 pm

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1500 Blk Liveoak STR,Patterson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , GRAY SHOES , BLACK NECKLACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0231799,

Name: Tuggy J Fontenot

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 30, 2021 1:18 am

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Atempt-Simple Burglary , Simple Burglary , 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Martin Luther King ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLUE/ GREY BOXERS , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE ,

2 PAPERS , WHITE CELLULAR PHONE CHARGING CORD , GREEN HEADPHONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0194651,21-0225176,21-0138981,

