The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, July 2, 2021:

Name: Aimee E Greenwood

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 10:27 am

Charge: Forgery: , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 200 Blk Norton DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WAWRRANTS

Property: BLUE SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , GREY SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011823,21-0031318,

Name: Dawn M Gary

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 10:14 pm

Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Negligent Injuring Charge/Pena , Owi , Operating A Vehicle While

Into , Fail To Obey Traffic Control , Child Passenger Restraint , Switched License Plate ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk S Beadle ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP

Property: BLUE SOCKS , JEANS , BLK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0233371,

Name: Deacon W Goodwin Ii

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 11:14 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: ACADIA PARISH SO

Address: 6600 Blk Landry ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR ACADIA

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011830,

Name: Dylan J Broussard

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 8:50 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1500 Blk Young STR,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , GREY SLIPPERS , LA , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011820,

Name: Joseph E Solomon

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 8:55 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk E Vermillion ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , , CARDS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , 2 BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0225704,

Name: Joseph L Carpenter

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 1:36 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Nonconsentual Disclosure/Priva ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED DUE TO DISREGARDING JUDGES ORDERS

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0110112,21-0222308,

Name: Marty J Trahan

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 2:17 pm

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTSEY BOOK FOR RAYNE PD

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 00-0022143,

Name: Michael J Lacoste

Age: 66

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 8:31 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Papit Guidry ROA,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: PURPLE SHIRT , CAMO PANTS , BROWN SHOES , BLK HAT , 2 RINGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0233293,

Name: Russell J Picard

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 8:31 pm

Charge: Iberia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Canal STR,Jenerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRENTS

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLK BELT , BLK SHIRT , CAMO SHORTS , GREY JACKET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011827,

Name: Sidney J Mallet

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 8:59 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Aggravated Assault Charge , Fugitive , 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 3000 Blk Heather ROA,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BROWN SHOES , TAN PANTS , GREY SHIRT , BROWN WALLET , BLK WATCH , WHITE NECKLACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0294303,21-0011828,

Name: William D Mason

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 01, 2021 8:45 am

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , P/Sched I Drugs , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Fugitive , Possession Of Marijuana , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea

, Flight From An Officer; Aggra , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Estainville ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING FOUND WITH DRUGS AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK CRACKED , RED SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREEN BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0232481,21-0011822,20-0225959,21-0222443,

