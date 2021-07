The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, July 6, 2021:

Name: Angel B Leonard

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 05, 2021 7:40 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Delores STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN PLACES THAT SHE WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0237572,

Name: David W Joseph

Age: 60

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 05, 2021 2:45 pm

Charge: Fail To Register/Notify 3rd , Sex Offender Id Card ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Franklin ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED UPON HAVING AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , WHITE , LA , BLUE MASK , BLACK , GREY HAT , YELLOW SHIRT , GREY PANTS , GREY SHOES , WHITE

SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0290373,

Name: Kevin J August Jr

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 05, 2021 1:21 am

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Hit And Run , Resisting An Officer , Careless Operation - Light/Me , Fail To

Secure A Drivers Lice ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Dutel STR,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS ,

Associate(s): NICHOLAS PERRO,

Incident Number(s): 21-0237001,21-0011851,21-0237047,

Name: Mariama R Guidry

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 05, 2021 8:00 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Home Invasion ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Chag STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RECEIPT $ , BLK PANTS , BLK SHOES , GREY SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , DL , WHITE BELT , BLK WALLET ,

CRACKED TABLET , MSC PAPERWRK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0237593,

Name: Myrna F Pennington

Age: 64

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 05, 2021 12:16 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Voohries STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: 2 BLUE/GREY COLOR , 2 GREY , TEXAS DL , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE , BLACK PURSE , PURPLE DRESS , WHITE

SHOES , GREY RING , PURPLE LANYARD WITH 4 KEYS , BLACK BRA , UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0236953,

Name: Nicholas K Perro Jr

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 05, 2021 1:21 am

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 5500 Blk Larmen RD,Maurise,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TAKING THINGS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM.

Property: 2 GREY , RED SHORTS , RED PANTS , BLK SOCKS , PINK AND WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s): KEVIN AUGUST JR,

Incident Number(s): 21-0237001,

Name: Ryan M Batiste

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 05, 2021 3:50 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 1100 Blk N St Antoine STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FAILLING TO COMPLY WITH COURT ORDERS

Property: BLK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , BLUE SLIPPERS , BLUE BOXERS , LA ID , , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0237067,

Name: Sidney J Berard

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 05, 2021 6:38 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Theft By Shoplifting/Value Ov , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin ,

Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Fugitive , Theft Charge ,

Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO BURGLARY IN PROCESS UPON SEARCH DRUGS WERE FOUND AND WARRANTS

Property: BLK , 2 BLK DAMAGED , BLK SHIRT , BLK BELT , BLK EYE GLASS CASE , BLK MASK , JEAN SHORTS , BRN

SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0410974,21-0159239,21-0237511,21-0011855,21-023

