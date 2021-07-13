Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, July 13, 2021:
Name: Bethany K Romero
Age: 39
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 10:11 am
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Unaut Use Of Movable(Non-Veh) , Criminal Trespass , Fugitive , Cruelity To
Juveniles Charge , Theft Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 200 Blk Austin RD,Youngsville,La,
Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR CITY COURT.
Property: BLACK SANDALS , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , RED BANDANA ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 18-0356617,21-0011941,20-0398039,
Name: Charlotte T Bracamontes
Age: 33
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 5:58 pm
Charge: Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Rayne CRT,Morgan City,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: GREY , GREY , PINK HAIR TIE , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , 2 BLK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLUE BELT , GREY
,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011951,
Name: Christian Medina
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 6:50 pm
Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,
Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD
Address: 2900 Blk W Willow STR,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION
Property: GREY NECK CHAIN , GREY BRACELET , YELLOW EARRING , GREY EARRING , GREY EARRING , GREY EARRING WITH
CLEAR STONE , WHITE/RED SHIRT , MULTI COLORED SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS ,
BLACK SHOES , BLACK JACKET , MISC PAPER ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0245598,
Name: Daniel L Huval
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 11:03 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena , Cruelty To Animals- Defined ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 900 Blk Leblanc ,Duson,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: GREY/RED PANTS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011953,
Name: David P Martin
Age: 44
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 1:25 pm
Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders , Viol Of Protective Orders ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Avalon STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE , BROWN ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0166990,21-0232025,
Name: Donald Melancon Jr
Age: 46
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 6:02 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION.
Property: BLACK HAT , BROWN WALLET , 3 GREY , 2 BLACK , RED , BLACK , BLACK SHOES , MAROON PANTS , KHAKI PANTS
, BLACK SHIRT ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0244785,21-0011940,
Name: Dudley Morrison
Age: 49
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 2:04 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Resisting An Officer , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon
Pen ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 200 Blk Hopson STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: 2 GREY , RED , BLACK , 2 WHITE PIERCINGS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHIRT ,
,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011948,
Name: Louanna Thomas
Age: 41
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 3:49 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk S Refinery STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: GREY , BLACK , BROWN JACKET , BLACK SHIRT , PINK BRA , BLUE JEANS , BLUE FLIP FLOPS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0175372,21-0011949,
Name: Marcus A Garrison
Age: 32
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 9:27 am
Charge: Hold For Doc ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 2400 Blk Second STR,Ville Platte,La,
Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC
Property: WHITE SHIRT , KHAKI PANTS , BLACK SHOES , GREY SOCKS , , LA ID , BLACK , WHITE BAG OF EXCESS
PROPERTY ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011942,
Name: Shyra Mays
Age: 27
Arrest Date & Time: Jul 12, 2021 4:38 pm
Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Hit And Run Driving (With Alc , Careless Operation - Light/Me ,
Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 200 Blk Merchauts DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR CITY COURT.
Property: RED VISA CARD , 1 PAIR OF YELLOW EARRINGS , YELLOW , 1 YELLOW , BLACK RUBBERBAND , WHITE SHIRT ,
BLUE JEAN JACKET , BLACK BRA , GREEN UNDERWEAR , BLUE JEANS , BROWN SLIPPERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011950,19-0005943,