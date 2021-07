The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, July 14, 2021:

Name: Edmonia M Charles

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 5:00 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Walker ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK FACE MASK , WHITE , BLACK SHOES , BLACK/WHITE JACKET , BLCK DRESS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011960,

Name: Jason L Roger

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 9:53 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Encore LN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: , BLACK BAG W/ EXCESS PROPERTY , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , ORANGE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BROWN

BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011956,

Name: Joecore J Ledet

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 9:37 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Short STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: SHOE SHINING MATERIALS , BLACK , BLACK DEW RAG , RUBBER BAND , WHITE BAG W/ EXCESS PROPERTY , WHITE

SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLUE/RED BOXERS , RED / BLACK SHOES , WHITE THERMAL PANTS , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011954,

Name: Joshua J Menard

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 5:01 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 700 Blk Toby Mouton ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SANCTIONED

Property: RED DICE 1 , ROSARY , BLUE JEANS , GREY SHOES , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011962,

Name: Leric Sylvester

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 4:56 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Contributing To The Delinquenc , Theft Charge , Aggr.Flight From An

Officer:In ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Ames Circle ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY PANTS , YELLOW SANDALS , 2 WHITE , CAMO JACKET , BLUE SHIRT , SCARF , WIG , YELLOW , RED BONNET

, GREY PIERCINGS ,

Associate(s): COURTNEY FORBES,

Incident Number(s): 19-0419326,20-0110218,

Name: Nelson J Woods

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 12:50 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: PINK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE , BLACK , WHITE , BLACK ,

BLACK , , BLACK , BLACK GLASSES CASE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011955,20-0153041,

Name: Paige N Begnaud

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 4:40 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Celine STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK HEADBVAND , , BLACL FACE MASK , WHITE , 1 WHITE 1 BROWN GAIR TIE , BLACK DRESS , BLACK

CARDIGAN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011961,

Name: Paul R Kost Jr

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 3:30 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1700 Blk Eraste Alndry ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0198514,21-0191800,

Name: Phillip B Bolden

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 5:11 pm

Charge: Hold For Court , Simple Criminal Damage To Pro ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Hansel Drive ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: WGITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , RED/BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011963,

Name: Troyman L Broussard

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 13, 2021 11:19 pm

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE.

Property: CARDS , , BLACK , GREY PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0247031,

