The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, July 16, 2021:

Name: Bryant K Vaughn Jr

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 9:00 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Municipal

Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Vatican Square Lt301 ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SOCKS , BLACK , LA , NEWPORT , , GOLD , GOLD , BLUE , BLACK SWEATSHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK

SHOES , BLUE UNDERWEAR , WHITE SOCKS , RED HAT , BLACK BELT , LA LIC , CIGARETTES , YELLOW CHAIN ,

YELLOW WATCH , BLUE , BLACK SWEATSHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE UNDERWEAR , RED , RED SHIRT

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011985,

Name: Chad D Comeaux

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 1:29 pm

Charge: Stalking ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Bob STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED SHIRT , WHITE BOXERS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK BELT , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN SHOES , 2

VISA CARDS , BROWN NECKLACE , STAR BIT , SMALL PROPERTY BAG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0149274,

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Name: Dakorious T Edmond

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 9:29 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Resisting An Officer , Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Refrino STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERNCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: 1 BLK SHOES , BLK PANTS , RED BOXERS , CARD , 1 EAR BUD IN CASE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0249478,

Name: David J Faulk

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 7:23 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette, ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN BELT , ORANGE LIGHTER , BLK CRACKED PHONE , PURPLE SHOES , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0024940,

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Name: Derald G Gaudin Jr

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 9:20 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , It Is Unlawful For Any Person , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess ,

Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Switched License Plate , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Fugitive , Taking Contraband To/From Pena , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co

,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Claymoore DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , PINK SHORTS , RED SHIRT ,

Associate(s): LANCE BROWN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0011996,20-0260206,21-0249543,

Name: Heather A Fugler

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 4:28 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Live Oak DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: GREEN SHOES , BLACK DRESS , MULTI COLORED ANKLET , BLACK , MULTI COLORED UNDERWEAR , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011990,

Prison Bars Getty Images/Andrew Bardwell

Name: Jerad P Kehrer

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 6:33 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESSTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011983,

Name: Joshua M Dore

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 1:31 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1700 Blk E Butcher Switch ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLCK , GREY SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011988,

Prison Cuffs, (Photo by Michelle Shephard-Pool/Getty Images)

Name: Kirby Porter

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 9:07 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Azelie STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , ORANGE CHAIN , MSC PAPERWORK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011995,

Name: Kristie Laughlin

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 9:44 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Wilcox STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE PHONE , BLUE CASE , BLK HAIR TIE , 1 STUD EAR RING , 4 WHITE RINGS , BLK BRACELET , 1 ORANGE

BRACELET , WHITE SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , GREY SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0287931,

(Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Name: Kyle J Roberts

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 5:10 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Aundria DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , GREY PANTS , BLACK JACKET , BLUE , WHITE ,

Associate(s): SHAVIS TOBY, DAVID MORESI, ELVIN SHEPHERD,

Incident Number(s): 19-0267867,19-0124365,21-0011991,

Name: Lance A Brown

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 9:20 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I;

Marij , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Sale/Dist/Pos Leg Drg Wo

Presc , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Becky LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: EBT CARD , MONEY RECEIPT , BLUE HAT , BLK CRACKED PHONE , WHITE BELT , 2 WHITE EAR RINGS , BLK SHIRT

, BLK PANTS , WHITE AND BLK SHOES ,

Associate(s): DERALD GAUDIN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0249543,

Jail Cell Getty Images

Name: Mark A Guidry

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 4:28 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Hold For Court , Unaut Use Of A Motor

Vehicle ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 500 Blk Bellot STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLUE PANTS , GREEN SHIRT , BLUE SHOES , BROWN WALLET , BLACK SOCKS , ORANGE , LA LIC ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0055786,21-0050029,20-0420041,21-0011989,

Name: Valerie Stelly

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 15, 2021 1:50 pm

Charge: Cyberstalking Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 8800 Blk W Congress ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0123219,

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Prevent Hurricane Anxiety By Prepping Now