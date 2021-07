The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, July 21, 2021:

Name: Catina L Simpson

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 2:35 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Fourth STR,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: ORANGE NECKLACE , WHITE SHOES , JEANS , BLK SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012045,

Name: Christian M Scott

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 11:40 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Toby Mouton ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON PULLBOND

Property: RED SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , TAN SHOES , BLK PHONE , BROWN WALLET WITH CARDS , BEADED BRACELET , HAIR

TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 18-0035566,

Name: Dominique M Mills

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 8:53 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Interfer W/Law Police Invest ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Verot School ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP

Property: GREY SHIRT , ORANGE SHORT , BLACK/WHITE SHOES , BROWN , BLACK , BROWN , AIRPODS , BLACK(BROKEN) ,

SILVER , SILVER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0255082,

Name: Galen J Carter

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 4:17 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Unlawful/Unk/Ipos/Wo/Rx Sch.Iv , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Hwy 1252 ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0195960,21-0012046,

Name: Jaylon Blackwell

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 1:51 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 900 Blk Provost STR,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER REFUSING TO LEAVE THE LOCATION AFTER BEING TOLD TO

Property: BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , LA , BLACK , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0254070,

Name: Justin L Collins

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 1:25 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Burglary , Domestic Abuse Agg Assault

, Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Simple Robbery Charge , False

Imprisonment Charge/Pena , Fugitive , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2800 Blk Mills STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: ORANGE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BOOTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0047121,20-0407121,20-0407862,20-0023719,21-001

Name: Kenneth J Carmouche Jr

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 10:50 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft Charge , Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Sienna ROA,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE SHIRT , RED SHOES , BLUE PANTS , BROWN , , BLUE/RED SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , MULTI SHORTS ,

TICKET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0192759,21-0012048,

Name: Laurie Junkmann

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 10:33 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 1400 Blk W Willow STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: PINK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BROWN BOOTS , BLK UMBRELLA , ORANGE NECKLACE , 2 ORANGE EAR

RINGS , MSC PAPERWORK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012040,

Name: Ledarrius J Lewis

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 5:40 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 15611 Blk Woodmoss DR,Baton Rouge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: 2 SMALL PROPERTY BAGS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHOE LACES ,

BLACK HAT , BROWN , YELLOW , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0121894,

Name: Lonn Tolliver

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 12:13 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREEN PANTS , BLUE UNDERWEAR , GREY SOCKS , RED SHOES , SILVER NECKLACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0420437,20-0045244,

Name: Quincy Williams

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 10:50 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Warrant/Bench Warrant , P/Sched I Drugs ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 900 Blk Goldie DRQ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY WATCH , YELLOW NECKLACE , BLACK BELT , RED HAT , RED SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK

SHIRTS , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012049,

Name: Roy S Gauthier Jr

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 1:10 pm

Charge: Failure To Register As A Sex O ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Homeless,,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SHOES , BROWN BELT , 2 DIPS , KEY , COINS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0215118,

Name: Tylan Clay

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 20, 2021 5:36 pm

Charge: Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , St. Martin Parish , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk N Pine STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WERE A WEAPON WAS FOUND

Property: GREEN JACKET , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , BLK PHONE , BLK HAIR TIES , EAR PHONES , WHITE

LIGHTER , CIGS , 2 WHITE EARRINGS , CIGAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0254871,21-0012047,

