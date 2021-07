The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, July 23, 2021:

Name: Chassity L Verret

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 22, 2021 6:36 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Bayou Folse RD,Raceland,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: PINK SHORTS , BLK SANDALS , WHITE SHIRT , NUDE BRA , LA ID , BLK SUNGLASSES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0257777,

Name: Daren Bernard

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 22, 2021 10:40 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts -Schedule Iii , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess , Prohibited

Acts - Schedule Iv; , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Possession

Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Sam STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER HAVING A FIREARM IN A DRUG FREE ZONE AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE BRIEFS , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK BELT , BLACK NECKLACE WITH CROSS ,

BLACK BANDANA , LOUISIANA DRIVERS LICENSE , 16 GB MEMORY CARD , GRAY CROSS WITH WHITE STONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0257981,

ThinkStock

Name: Grant D Webley

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 22, 2021 10:22 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault Upon Peace ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk E Martial AVE,Lafayyette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , GRAY RING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0050431,

Name: Jacob Raffray

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 22, 2021 2:53 pm

Charge: Vermilion Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Gena DRV,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , GREY SHIRT , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012067,

KPEL

Name: Lionel J Molbert Jr

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 22, 2021 3:39 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Theft Charge , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette, ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: TAN PANTS , TAN BELT , GRY SHIRT , RED HEAD BAND , BLK GLASSES , GREY BOXER , SILVER , 2 RINGS ,

GREEN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0363836,21-0165299,

Name: Raynell L Clayton

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 22, 2021 3:09 am

Charge: Aggravated Battery Of A Dating , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Oliver STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE. SUBJECT ALSO BOOKED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLUE AND GREY RING , 5 BROWN RINGS , BLK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , MULTI COLOR SANDALS , BLK BRA , BLK

AND WHITE UNDERWEAR , TAN HEADBAN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012064,21-0256640,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

How Long Does Produce Last