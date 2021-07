Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

There were fourteen people that were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, July 27, 2021:

Name: Allen W Simmons

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 11:13 am

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh) , Theft Charge , Theft By

Shoplifting/Value To , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: YELLOW , BROWN , BLACK HAIR TIE , BLACK , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

BROWN , CARDS , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0238466,21-0010729,21-0114707,21-0012097,20-039

Name: Avante D Babineaux

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 5:30 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Contributing To The Delinquenc , Possession Of Stolen Things ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk West Ward ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND RESISTING AN OFFICER

Property: BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , RED SHIRT , GREY BEANIE , BLACK , BLACK

EYE PATCH ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0253457,21-0194146,21-0262003,

Name: Blake P Plessala

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 2:03 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Anaheim LN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , MULTI COLORED SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BROWN , GREY , BROWN , LA , 7 CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012102,

Name: Brennen Mathers

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 2:00 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 7100 Blk Woodlawn RD,Maruice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE.

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLACK SHORT , BLACK UNDERWEAR , RED SHOES , YELLOW , BLACK (CRACKED) , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0261059,

Name: Charles W Moter

Age: 65

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 10:15 am

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: 2 GREY SHIRTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , GREEN FACE

MASK , BLACK , CLEAR BAG MISC ITEMS , , FOLDER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012103,

Name: Daniel P Stafford

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 6:51 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Delhomme RD,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK / WHITE PANTS , WHTIE SHIRT , GREY SHOES , BLACK PHONE , PURPLE , RED , RED (OPENED) ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0226158,

Name: Delta D Helaire

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 11:17 pm

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE IT WAS LEARNED HE HAD AN ACTIVE PROTECTIVE ORDER

Property: BLACK , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHIRT , MULTI COLORED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0262261,

Name: Dominique Charles

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 3:29 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk Cannon STR,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE , BROWN , BLK , MULTI COLOR , OPEN PACK , OPEN RED CIGAR PACK , BLK HAIR TIE , BLK SHIRT , BLK

BRA , BLUE UNDERWEAR , WHITE SHOES , BLK AND WHITE SOCKS , BLUE JEANS , 2 GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0261878,

Name: Dontrell D Charles

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 1:13 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: UNIV OF LA LAFAYETTE (ULPD)

Address: 300 Blk St Nicholas STR,Jeanerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK ORANGESHOES , ORANGE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE UNDERWEAR , TAN HOODIE ,

Associate(s): DYVONTRA KEY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012657,

Name: Dyvontra Key

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 1:13 am

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By ,

Arresting Agency: UNIV OF LA LAFAYETTE (ULPD)

Address: 1400 Blk W Willow ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , YELLOW SHORTS , MULTI COLOR UNDERWEAR , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK , BLUE MASK

, ,

Associate(s): DONTRELL CHARLES,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012657,

Name: Javien Demouchet

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 7:08 pm

Charge: Obtain Rented Vehicle By False , Speeding 26 To 30 , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Theft Charge ,

Iberia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 400 Blk Sterling STR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN A STOLEN VEHICLE AND HAS ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY PANTS , RED BOXERS , GREEN SHIRT , BLACK PHONE , GREY PIERCING , GREY , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0129161,21-0262079,21-0257337,21-0012107,

Name: Joshua J Menard

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 11:15 am

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 700 Blk Toby Mouton ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GREY SHOES , , NOTEBOOK , BLACK TRASH BAG MISC ITEMS , GREEN BAG ,

DETERGENT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012098,

Name: Mark A Bonnet

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 1:13 am

Charge: Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: UNIV OF LA LAFAYETTE (ULPD)

Address: 600 Blk E Alexander STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , GREY UNDERWEAR , GREY , WHITE SHIRTY , RUBBER BAND , ,

BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0021657,

Name: Michael E Aaron

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 26, 2021 8:34 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Souvenir Gate ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: LOOSE , 2 PINK ADULT DEVICES , BLUE FLASHLIGHT , BLACK (CRACKED) , CAMO POUCH , BLACK PHONE CASE ,

BLACK , 22 HAIR PINS , 3 GREY , TAN , BROWN SHOES , GREY SOCKS , GREEN SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK

SHIRT ,

Associate(s): LIONEL MOLBERT,

Incident Number(s): 21-0165299,

