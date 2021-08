Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, July 28, 2021:

Name: Darrel Williams

Age: 70

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 5:35 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Marcer BLV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK , YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0262216,

Name: David L Hughes

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 6:27 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Armed Robbery Charge , Domestic Abuse Battery , Illegal Use Of

Weapons/Dangero ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Ike B STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: GREY JACKET , GREY PANTS , BLACK PANTS , ORANGE SHIRT , BROWN SOCKS , , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0262360,21-0229705,21-0262366,21-0261271,

Name: Drew M Thibodeaux

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 5:21 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Tesa DRV,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT.

Property: BLACK JACKET , YELLOW SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , RED WALLET , KEY RING WITH

KEY , BLACK BAG , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BELT , MISC PAPER , 2 BROWN EAR GAGES , BLACK SUNGLASSES ,

HEAD CLOTH ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012121,

Name: Harold J Edwards

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 10:24 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 900 Blk Martin Luther King STR,Jeanerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN INVESTIGATION.

Property: GREY , GREY , BLACK MASK , WHITE MASK , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

BLUE UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0262662,

Name: Jyle Hypolite

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 5:24 pm

Charge: Breaux Bridge Police ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Tall Oaks LN,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESY BOOKING FOR BREAUX BRIDGE

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012125,

Name: Keithon Franklin

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 12:12 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Transactions Involving Proceed , Illegal

Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Eric STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE NARCOTICS WERE FOUND

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK / WHITE SHORTS , BLACK / WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , RED BOXERS , , CAR , GREY

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0262306,

Name: Mark A Anderson

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 5:28 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING FOUND TO BE VIOLATING A COURT ORDER DURING A KNOCK AND TALK WAS MADE BY

OFFICERS RESPONDING TO A SUSPICIOUS CALL

Property: BLUE JEAN SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PHONE , 1 BLACK , 1 GREY PIERCING

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0263281,

Name: Mark E Sanner

Age: 62

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 7:59 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Unlawful For Any

Person Knowin ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Westwood DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING FOUND WITH DRUGS AND WEAPONS AFTER A COMPLAINT CALL WAS MADE TO POLICE

Property: BROWN , 4 BLACK , 2 YELLOW , BLACK CAR FOB , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE UNDERWEAR , KHAKI SHORTS , BLACK

SHOES , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0263408,

Name: Markasha D Williams

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 2:37 pm

Charge: Careless Operation - Light/Me , Fail To Register Vehicle , Hit - And - Run Driving Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Bellot STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR CITY COURT.

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLK PANTS , PINK SHOES , BLK RUBBER BAND , PINK SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012117,21-0112117,

Name: Qunell D Boudreaux

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 4:05 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , TAN BELT , BLUE

CARD , BLACK LIGHTER , YELLOW LIGHTER , PAPER , LA DL ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0151795,

Name: Roger Pastore

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 8:39 am

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Driving On Roadway Laned For T ,

Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk S Willowbend ,Monroe,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0104181,

Name: Sage Perez

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 3:52 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Viol Of Protective Orders , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 1000 Blk Bernard LN,Arnaudville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , GREY SOCKS , RED SANDALS , CELLULAR PHONE , YELLOW

EARRINGS WITH CLEAR STONE , GREY NECK CHAIN , CITATION , LA DL ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0138086,21-0012120,

Name: Sidney J Mallet

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: Illegal Possession Of Stolen T ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 3000 Blk Heather ROA,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , GREEN AND BLK BOXERS , BLK , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0255839,

Name: Troinathan T Woods

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 27, 2021 3:18 pm

Charge: Second Degree Murder Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1100 Blk Roper Lot 55 DRV,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: LA ID , 1 RED SHORTS , 2 BLK SOCKS , 2 BLK SLIPPERS , 1 GREY BOXER , 1 WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0259205,

