The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, July 30, 2021:

Name: Daylon J Livings

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 12:19 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd

, Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Eddison STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION AND HAVING ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , RED SHIRT , BLACK , CARDS , LA , BLACK RUBBER , , WHITE

, BLACK ,

Associate(s): JAZZMINE LABBE,

Incident Number(s): 20-0350141,21-0265358,

Name: Jason Mcghee

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Patterson STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED

Property: JEANS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , 3 PLASTIC , GREY , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012144,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Jazzmine Labbe

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 12:05 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Vieux Orleans DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SLIDES , RED SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , , BLACK SCRATCHED , BLACK , BLACK , CARDS , LA , SANATIZER

, IPODS WHITE ,

Associate(s): DAYLON LIVINGS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0265358,

Name: Jerroyd R Nixon

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 7:58 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault Upon Peace , Resisting An Officer , Intentional Littering , Disturbing The

Peace:Doing Any ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk S Buchanan ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , RED SHORTS , GREY SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0265060,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: John E Cooley

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 12:06 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Domestic Abuse

Battery ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: Blk ,St. Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: , BROWN , JEANS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0265343,

Name: Kaenon Morgan

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 5:00 pm

Charge: Batt Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 400 Blk Cactus Road ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK SHIRT , JEANS , BROWN BELT , GREY WALLET , MSC PAPERWORK , WHITE WATCH , BLK PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0259555,

Photo courtesy of marco-chilese-2sMbKyQvom4-unsplash

Name: Marlo W King

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 12:34 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 1100 Blk Grolee STR,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WAS CONDUCTED

Property: BLACK SHOES , GREY SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , GREY JACKET , BLACK BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0264846,

Name: Sodasha J Derousselle

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 9:32 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 100 Blk Scotsdale STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , YELLOW SHOES , , WHITE , HEAD SCARFS 2 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0265139,

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

Name: Tasha M Begnaud

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 29, 2021 2:36 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 500 Blk St John STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED

Property: GREY DRESS , SHORTS , ORANGE SLIDES , GREY , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012148,