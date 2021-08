The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, August 4, 2021:

Name: David W Rich

Age: 64

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 11:16 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Driving On Roadway Laned For T ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 700 Blk Oscar STR,Vallejo,Ca,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE LOCATED

Property: BLACK , BLACK , MISC PAPERS , BROWN FLIP FLOPS , GREEN SHORTS , MULTI COLORED SHIRT , BLACK BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0061229,

Name: Demarcus Hill

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 8:30 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Ill Carrying Of Weapons , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Illegal

Possession Of Stolen F , Improper Lane Change - No Acc , Illegal Use Of Controlled Drug , Possession

Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk S Beadle ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE LOCATED

Property: BLACK , TICKET , AIRPODS , BROWN SANDLES , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0271205,21-0012190,

Name: Jordan R Theriot

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 10:46 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij ,

Ill Carrying Of Weapons , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Jules Broussard RD,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE LOCATED AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK WITH CLIP , GREY , BROWN BELT , BLACK , LA DRIVER LIC , RED SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE PANTS ,

RED BOXERS , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012191,20-0304067,21-0271376,

Name: Juniel Smith

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 1:22 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess , Transactions Involving Proceed , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0082845,

Name: Kerry M Sonnier

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 9:30 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012187,

Name: Mario D Reyes-Carranza

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 4:20 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Westwood DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLUE TIE , BLUE COAT , BRN , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BRN SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012189,

Name: Michael G Waterman

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 12:47 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Cambridge STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: WHITE SHOES , TAN SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , RED SHIRT , YELLOW WATCH ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0113363,21-0027019,

Name: Noe T Sanchez

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 10:32 pm

Charge: Open Alcohol Container In Veh , Vehicular Negligent Injuring C , First Degree Vehicular Neglige , No

Driver License In Possessi , Third Degree Feticide Charge , Owi Vehicle , Careless Operation - Heavy

Da ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk Oscar STR,Vallejo,Ca,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AND SHOWED SIGNS OF IMPAIRMENT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0271315,

Name: Scott J Hebert

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 10:48 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Unaut Use Of

Movable(Non-Veh) , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea , Iberia Parish , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 9500 Blk E Admiral Doyle DRV,Jenerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND A WEAPON WERE LOCATED AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE SHOES , GREY/WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , YELLOW SOCKS , RED BOXERS , RED , LA ID , BLUE DEBIT

CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0271366,21-0012192,

Name: Skylar D Jones

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 12:24 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Criminal Trespass , Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERNCE TO AN DISTURBANCE

Property: 2 GREY , 1 YELLOW , 1 YELLOW , 1 GREY , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS , HOSPITAL GOWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0270241,21-0012185,

Name: William C Atkinson Jr

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 03, 2021 7:42 am

Charge: Home Improvement Fraud ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Oakcrest STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREEN SHORTS , BROWN SHOES , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK , , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0243257,