The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctioanl Center for Thursday, August 5, 2021:

Name: Angela R Moore

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 2:12 pm

Charge: Hold For Usm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,,,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR USM.

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SANDALS , WHITE BRA , BLACK UNDERWEAR , 1 GREY , 2 YELLOW , LA ,

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012199,

Name: Anthony J Ventress Iii

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 9:54 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Contributing To The Delinquenc , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Violation Of

Uniform Controlle , Speeding 16 To 20 , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon

Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk E Pine STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: WHITE SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , GREEN BOXERS , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0272578,

Name: Damon Broussard

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 1:12 pm

Charge: Bossier Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Rue Scholastic ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , 1 WHITE EAR BUD , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012198,

Name: Darren M Logan

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 6:45 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Spruce DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN INCIDENT WITH A FIREARM

Property: YELLOW , YELLOW , BLACK/RED , RED , OPEN PACK , BLACK , BLUE CARD , BLACK CARD , GREEN CARD , MULTI

COLOR CARD , LA ID , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , RED BOXERS , BLACK SHOES

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0272406,

Name: Dranmus D Narcisse

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 6:16 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Verdun STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE JEANS , WHITE / BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY BOXERS , RED BOXERS , GREY SHORTS , YELLOW ,

YELLOW / BLACK , BLACK / RED , 2 GREY PIERCINGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012201,

Name: Drew T Bute

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 10:07 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Roselawn BL,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: LA ID , BROWN , BLACK KEY FOB , BLACK , BLACK , PLAID BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE JEANS , WHITE

SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BROWN , YELLOW RING , YELLOW , PLAID BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE JEANS , WHITE

SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , LA ID , BLACK , BLACK KEY FOB , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0272604,

Name: Gage Rochelle

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 11:19 am

Charge: Bossier Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1100 Blk Percey RD,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLK SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , MULTICOLOR SANDALS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012196,

Name: Jamal D Gabriel

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 2:45 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Buttercup STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED.

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012200,

Name: James Prejean Jr

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 9:13 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,St. Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012195,

Name: Javontrell C Mczeal

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 11:48 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Dewey STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION.

Property: BLUE JACKET , GREY SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLUE BOXERS , 2 WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , PINK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012197,21-0271926,

Name: Kerry Wright

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 10:55 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Issuing Worthless Checks , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Township LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK (CRACKED) , BLACK , RED SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHOES , RED BOXERS , GREEN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012206,21-0272654,

Name: Lester Sam Jr

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 04, 2021 7:37 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Criminal Trespass , Obscenity Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CAUSING A DISTURBANCE

Property: RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GRAY SHOES , GRAY BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN , BROWN , LA ID , BLUE PHONE

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0270359,

