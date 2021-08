The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, August 12, 2021:

Name: Alli N Richard

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 10:50 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Paragas Confedre ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REF TO A DISPUTE IN PROGRESS

Property: GREEN SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , PINK SHOES , GREEN , WHITE/STONE , SS CARD , LA , INS. CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0279763,

Name: Brandon J Duplantis

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 2:35 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Breaux Road ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON PHYSIVCAL ALTERCATION

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLCK SHOES , GREEN , ROCKS , 3 CONDOMS , LA , 3 PLASTIC , 1 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0280088,

Name: Caylin A Williams

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 2:57 pm

Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Careless Operation - Light/Me ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 1100 Blk Will Angele ROA,Arnaudville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A JAIL SHEET

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012278,

Name: Donalray Davis

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 12:01 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 100 Blk Mike STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHIRT , PLAID PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLK/RED CASE , PINK HEADPHONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012273,21-0279903,

Name: Gary Griffin

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 8:26 pm

Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Resisting An Officer , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Plaza Village DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREY SHORTS , RED BOXERS , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0021136,

Name: Hilton Lewis

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 8:39 am

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK UNDERWEAR , 1 , RED USB ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0279632,

Name: Jonathan R Tizeno

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 9:38 am

Charge: Intimidating, Impeding Or Inju , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 200 Blk La Rue Rhimes STR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , JEANS , BLACK SHIRT , LA , BROWN , SUNGLASSES , PEN , EAR POD 1 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0279741,21-0150192,

Name: Justise Harrison

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 6:31 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 400 Blk E Monroe STR,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 1 GRAY , WHITE SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0279449,

Name: Larry J Guidry

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 12:26 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Entry On Or Remaining In Plac ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A JAIL SHEET

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK , CARDS , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012274,

Name: Lonnie J Schexnider

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 12:26 pm

Charge: Tail Lamps , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Operating A Vehicle While Lic ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 1100 Blk E Vermillion STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012275,

Name: Michael R Wagar

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 11, 2021 1:10 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Rosevelt STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK SHIRT , KHAKI PANTS , BROWN SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHIRT , BLUE , SUNGLASSES , CARDS , LA

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012276,

