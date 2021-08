The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, August 16, 2021:

Name: Bryon D Sincox

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 15, 2021 2:09 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Criminal Trespass , Disturbing The Peace , Municipal Purposes (Free

Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Des Allemonds,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A REPORT FROM NEIGHBORS

Property: BLUE CARD , LA ID , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , GREY SHOES , GREY BOXERS , BLK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0284371,

Name: Kendrick J Frank

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 15, 2021 6:33 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2300 Blk Kaliste Saloom RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property:

Associate(s): MAYA COPELIN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0284544,

Name: Masao Sohn

Age: 77

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 15, 2021 1:57 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 100 Blk Notre Dame ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE JEANS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , RED BOXERS , WHITE , BLUE , BROWN , GREY PEN , 3 GREY ,

GREY , LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0284403,

Name: Maya Copelin

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 15, 2021 6:33 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2300 Blk Kaliste Saloom RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: PAPER , LA , BLACK , PURPLE SHIRT , BLUE JEAN SHORTS , BLACK SLIDES ,

Associate(s): KENDRICK FRANK,

Incident Number(s): 21-0284544,

Name: Nehemiah W Griffin

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 15, 2021 1:56 am

Charge: East Baton Rouge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 16325 Blk Bristal AVE,Baton Rouge,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK MASK , WHITE SHIRT , BLKPANTS , GRY BOXERS , PURPLE SHOES , YELLOW , WHITE , ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012316,

Name: Sidney J Mallet

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 15, 2021 6:34 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Possession Of Stolen Things ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 3000 Blk Heather ROA,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: MULTICOLOR HAT , BLK MASK , BLK , LA ID , RED TAPE , BLUE TAPE , , SMALL RED OBJECT(MOTORCYCLE

PART) , BLK SHIRT , TAN SHORTS , BROWN SHOES , BLK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012317,21-0275749,

Name: Stafford L Hensley

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 15, 2021 1:30 am

Charge: It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Drug Paraphenalia , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Ceaser LAN,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND IN HIS VEHICLE.

Property: GREEN SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SHOES , TAN HAT , WHITE , BLK , BLK CARD , BLK KEY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0284012,

Name: Zackary J Viator

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 15, 2021 2:15 pm

Charge: No Safety Belt , Prohibited Acts , Theft Charge , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , P/Sched I Drugs ,

Simple Robbery Charge , Fugitive , Theft Charge , Bank Fraud Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk Austin Road ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER PRETENDING TO BE SOMEONE ELSE

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREEN SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , BLACK BOXERS , CELLULAR PHONE , BLACK CHARGING CORD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012320,21-0271829,21-0002463,21-0284340,

