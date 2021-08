The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, August 17, 2021:

Name: Carl J Stinner

Age: 46

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 16, 2021 5:45 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLUE PANT , BLACK BELT , RED BOXERS , KEYS , CLASS RING , LIGHTER , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0285769,

Name: Darian L Sam

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 16, 2021 1:18 pm

Charge: Felony Carnal Knowledge Of A J , Operating Veh. With Suspended , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting

An Officer , Simple Burglary , Identity Theft Charge , Fugitive , General Speed Law ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 0000 Blk Po 93134 ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED SHIRT , MULTI COLORED SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012327,20-0410544,20-0443978,19-0091810,

Name: Henry F Stewart

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 16, 2021 3:52 pm

Charge: Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Mlk Jr. DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE TOWEL , BLACK , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , GREEN , 1 SET , 1 PAIR , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK

SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK BELT , GREY BOXERS , BLACK MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012328,

Name: Joseph W Loftice

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 16, 2021 12:35 pm

Charge: Pornography Involving Juvenile , Comp Aided Solicit Of A Minor , Indecent Behavior With Juvenil ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: ORANGE , HYGEINE , MULTI COLORED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BROWN , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE

BOXERS , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0188249,

Name: Larry Brenagh

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 16, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge , Assault By Drive-By Shooting C , Dedicated Left Turn Lane ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Randolph DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: , RED LANYARD , BROWN , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK MASK , GREY

BOXERS , , CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0276125,

Name: Lavar K Viel

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 16, 2021 7:37 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk White Tail DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR ACADIA

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0002933,

Name: Ray P Touchet

Age: 61

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 16, 2021 6:54 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Vagrancy ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ASKING PASSERBYS FOR MONEY

Property: BLUE , BLACK PHONE , BLACK , WHITE HEADPHONES , BLACK , LA ID , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK

SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK BELT , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0284976,

