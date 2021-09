The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, September 2, 2021:

Name: Cole D Meche

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 3:05 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Transactions

Involving Proceed , View Outward Or Inward Through ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Muscadine ROA,Sunset,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0152858,

Name: Daison D Riggs

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 11:12 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1800 Blk Beau Bassin RD,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS WERE FIRED.

Property: BLACK SHOES , GREEN PANTS , GREEN SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0303512,

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

Name: Donkeithen O Mallet

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 10:01 am

Charge: Driver Must Be Licensed , Signal Lamps And Signal Device , Possession Of Marijuana , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Mistro STR,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , MULTI SLIPPERS , CLEAR BAG OF SNACKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0205840,

Name: Jacob J Celestine

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 7:05 am

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An

Officer , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Violation Of Uniform Controlle , Aggrav. Battery

W/Dangerous We , Aggr. Burglary Chg/Penalty:If , P/Sched I Drugs , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk 1/2 Marie STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: YELLOW , YELLOW , CHARGER BOX , FANNY BACK , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , YELLOW PANTS ,

YELLOW SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0303245,21-0221903,20-0315201,20-0306841,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Jillian M Miller

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 10:09 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk St.Jacques ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED.

Property: BROWN , BLACK SHOES , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , YELLOW , WHITE , WHITE , PINK MASK , RED SHIRT ,

PINK , , , , TAN BRA , TAN UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012502,

Name: Justin P Dupuis

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 8:52 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Toby Mouton ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE.

Property: BLACK , BLACK , GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0303405,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: Lionel Hill

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 9:27 am

Charge: Hold For Usm ,

Arresting Agency: DEA/HIDTA

Address: 5300 Blk Nola DRV,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR USM

Property: WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE PANTS , BLACK HEAD SCARF ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012500,

Name: Roland J Leonard Jr

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 12:35 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 7800 Blk Hoover ROA,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS A HOLD FOR CITY COURT

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , RED SHOES , BLACK , VACCINE

CARD , , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012508,

Photo courtesy of marco-chilese-2sMbKyQvom4-unsplash

Name: Shantal L Griffin

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 11:02 am

Charge: Contributing To The Delinquenc , Theft Charge , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Cruelity To

Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 900 Blk Surrey STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED ONCE HERE FOUND ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: YELLOW , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE 2 , PINK BRA , BROWN

UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0155463,21-0012506,20-0154653,

Name: Tyler J Dejean

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 01, 2021 10:25 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk E Fourth STR,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHIRT , BROWN SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE , BLACK , CARDS , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012503,

