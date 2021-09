The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

Name: Dorothy C Watkins

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 06, 2021 10:35 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Jeffery DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREEN SHIRT , PINK UNDERWEAR , BLACK PANTS , BROWN STOCKING CAP , PINK , BLACK , BLUE , HAND

SANATIZIER , TWO GREY , DEODERANT , LA ID , SS CARD , OPEN BAG OF CANDY , OPEN BAG OF CANDY , PINK

LIP BLOSS , CHARGING CABLE , OPEN BAG OF CHIPS , 5 KEYS , BLACK , 4 WHITE CARDS , ORANGE CARD , BLUE

CARD , BLACK CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0309046,

Name: Elijah T Francis

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 06, 2021 10:32 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Hebert RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE A PROTCTIVE ORDER WAS IN PLACE

Property: CRACKED PHONE , BLACK , 6 , YELLOW NOSE RING , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , , 4

WHITE CARD , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0309081,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: Jacob Wheaton

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 06, 2021 3:40 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Louis DR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SHOES , BROWN , BLACK SOCKS , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0309291,

Name: Johnna R Frisk

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 06, 2021 8:43 am

Charge: Improper Lane Change - No Acc , Batty Of Date Partner , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2000 Blk Rees STR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: PINK SHIRT , PINK BRA , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES , YELLOW WATCH , BLACK/WHITE (CRACKED) ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0309013,21-0012539,

handcuffs-on-black-closed Staff photo

Name: Karen F Britt

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 06, 2021 10:20 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Rue Fontaine ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HER DAUGHTER

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0309545,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System