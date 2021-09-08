Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:
Name: Brittney N Lockett
Age: 27
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:04 pm
Charge: Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,
Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD
Address: 2500 Blk Player CRT,Dallas,Tx,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED FOR BEING WHERE SHE WAS FORBIDDEN
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 19-0002087,
Name: Dawn G Ascanio
Age: 46
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 2:38 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Disobeying
Police Officer - N , Fail To Obey Traffic Control ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 800 Blk Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK SHOES , WHITE BANDAGE , ORANGE ROMPER , BLACK , GREEN HEADBAND , WHITE/PINK , WHITE HEAD
PHONES , WHITE , PURPLE , CARDS , LA ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012547,
Name: Dontevius Thomas
Age: 29
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 11:20 am
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 200 Blk Joy STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT SENTENCED
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , PLAID BOXERS , BLUE JEANS PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK ,
BLACK , , CARDS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012546,
Name: Jessica R Williams
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:25 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 800 Blk Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: MULTI-COLOR CLOTH , BLK , WHITE HAIRTIE , BLUE SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLK SHOES ,
Associate(s): THIESON JACKSON,
Incident Number(s): 21-0012551,21-0310688,
Name: Marlon Holmes
Age: 42
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 2:52 am
Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Domestic Abuse Battery , Resist Officer With Force/Viol ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 800 Blk Martin Luther King DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR INFLICTING PHYSICAL HARM UPON HIS WIFE DURING AN ALTERCATION
Property: BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE LIGHTER ,
CELLULAR PHONE WITH CRACKED SCREEN , BROWN WALLET , LA DL , PINK SHIRT , WHITE BRA , WHITE SKIRT ,
WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , 2 BLACK HAIR TIES , CELLULAR PHONE WITH PINK CASE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0309722,
Name: Thieson A Jackson
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:25 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Hebert ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLK GLASSES , BLK CARD , BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLUE SHORTS , RED SANDALS ,
Associate(s): JESSICA WILLIAMS,
Incident Number(s): 21-0310688,
Name: Tyler J Cormier
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 8:25 am
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Resisting An Officer , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Simple Burglary , Ill Carrying Of
Weapons , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Possession Of
Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Windfern ,Youngsville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION
Property: BLACK TANK TOP , WHITE PANTS , PLAID BOXERS , PINK BANDANA , RED , EAR BUDS IN BOX (BLACK) , BLUE ,
OPENED PACK (5 AND 1 HALF ) , BLACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0309852,
Name: Vincent J Christian Jr
Age: 24
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 11:52 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Fugitive , 2nd Deg Battery Charge:
Int'L ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 500 Blk Bellot STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , MULTI COLORED BOXERS , BLACK RUBBERBAND ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0110538,19-0261361,21-0012555,20-3722427,
Name: William J Davis
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 8:23 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 500 Blk Camellia DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLK SANDALS , BLUE SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , ,
GRAY (CRACKED) , BLUE CARD (2) , WHITE HEADPHONES , RED , BLK HOODIE , BLK , LA , GREEN CARD , GRAY
CARD , BLK CARD ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012554,