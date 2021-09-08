Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:

Name: Brittney N Lockett

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:04 pm

Charge: Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 2500 Blk Player CRT,Dallas,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED FOR BEING WHERE SHE WAS FORBIDDEN

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0002087,

Name: Dawn G Ascanio

Age: 46

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 2:38 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Disobeying

Police Officer - N , Fail To Obey Traffic Control ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 800 Blk Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHOES , WHITE BANDAGE , ORANGE ROMPER , BLACK , GREEN HEADBAND , WHITE/PINK , WHITE HEAD

PHONES , WHITE , PURPLE , CARDS , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012547,

Name: Dontevius Thomas

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 11:20 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Joy STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT SENTENCED

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , PLAID BOXERS , BLUE JEANS PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK ,

BLACK , , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012546,

Name: Jessica R Williams

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:25 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: MULTI-COLOR CLOTH , BLK , WHITE HAIRTIE , BLUE SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLK SHOES ,

Associate(s): THIESON JACKSON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012551,21-0310688,

Name: Marlon Holmes

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 2:52 am

Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Domestic Abuse Battery , Resist Officer With Force/Viol ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk Martin Luther King DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR INFLICTING PHYSICAL HARM UPON HIS WIFE DURING AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE LIGHTER ,

CELLULAR PHONE WITH CRACKED SCREEN , BROWN WALLET , LA DL , PINK SHIRT , WHITE BRA , WHITE SKIRT ,

WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , 2 BLACK HAIR TIES , CELLULAR PHONE WITH PINK CASE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0309722,

Name: Thieson A Jackson

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:25 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Hebert ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK GLASSES , BLK CARD , BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLUE SHORTS , RED SANDALS ,

Associate(s): JESSICA WILLIAMS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0310688,

Name: Tyler J Cormier

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 8:25 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Resisting An Officer , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Simple Burglary , Ill Carrying Of

Weapons , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Windfern ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION

Property: BLACK TANK TOP , WHITE PANTS , PLAID BOXERS , PINK BANDANA , RED , EAR BUDS IN BOX (BLACK) , BLUE ,

OPENED PACK (5 AND 1 HALF ) , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0309852,

Name: Vincent J Christian Jr

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 11:52 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Fugitive , 2nd Deg Battery Charge:

Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Bellot STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , MULTI COLORED BOXERS , BLACK RUBBERBAND ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0110538,19-0261361,21-0012555,20-3722427,

Name: William J Davis

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 8:23 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Camellia DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLK SANDALS , BLUE SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , ,

GRAY (CRACKED) , BLUE CARD (2) , WHITE HEADPHONES , RED , BLK HOODIE , BLK , LA , GREEN CARD , GRAY

CARD , BLK CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012554,

