Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:

Name: Brittney N Lockett
Age: 27
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:04 pm
Charge: Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,
Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD
Address: 2500 Blk  Player CRT,Dallas,Tx,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED FOR BEING WHERE SHE WAS FORBIDDEN
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  19-0002087,

Name: Dawn G Ascanio
Age: 46
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 2:38 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Disobeying
Police Officer - N , Fail To Obey Traffic Control  ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 800 Blk  Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property:  BLACK SHOES , WHITE BANDAGE , ORANGE ROMPER , BLACK , GREEN HEADBAND , WHITE/PINK , WHITE HEAD
PHONES , WHITE , PURPLE , CARDS , LA ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0012547,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Dontevius  Thomas
Age: 29
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 11:20 am
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 200 Blk  Joy STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT SENTENCED
Property:  BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , PLAID BOXERS , BLUE JEANS PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK ,
BLACK ,  , CARDS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0012546,

Name: Jessica R Williams
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:25 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 800 Blk  Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property:  MULTI-COLOR CLOTH , BLK , WHITE HAIRTIE , BLUE SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLK SHOES ,
Associate(s):  THIESON JACKSON,
Incident Number(s):  21-0012551,21-0310688,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Marlon  Holmes
Age: 42
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 2:52 am
Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Domestic Abuse Battery , Resist Officer With Force/Viol ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 800 Blk  Martin Luther King DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR INFLICTING PHYSICAL HARM UPON HIS WIFE DURING AN ALTERCATION
Property:  BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE LIGHTER ,
CELLULAR PHONE WITH CRACKED SCREEN , BROWN WALLET , LA DL ,  PINK SHIRT , WHITE BRA , WHITE SKIRT ,
WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , 2 BLACK HAIR TIES , CELLULAR PHONE WITH PINK CASE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0309722,

Name: Thieson A Jackson
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 6:25 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk  Hebert ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARESTED AFTER A  PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property:  BLK GLASSES , BLK CARD , BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLUE SHORTS , RED SANDALS ,
Associate(s):  JESSICA WILLIAMS,
Incident Number(s):  21-0310688,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: Tyler J Cormier
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 8:25 am
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Resisting An Officer , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Simple Burglary , Ill Carrying Of
Weapons , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Possession Of
Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk  Windfern ,Youngsville,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION
Property:  BLACK TANK TOP , WHITE PANTS , PLAID BOXERS , PINK BANDANA , RED , EAR BUDS IN BOX (BLACK) , BLUE ,
OPENED PACK (5 AND 1 HALF ) , BLACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0309852,

Name: Vincent J Christian Jr
Age: 24
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 11:52 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Fugitive , 2nd Deg Battery Charge:
Int'L ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 500 Blk  Bellot STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property:  BLUE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , MULTI COLORED BOXERS , BLACK RUBBERBAND ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0110538,19-0261361,21-0012555,20-3722427,

Photo courtesy of marco-chilese-2sMbKyQvom4-unsplash

Name: William J Davis
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 07, 2021 8:23 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 500 Blk  Camellia DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property:  BLK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLK SANDALS , BLUE SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS ,  ,
GRAY (CRACKED) , BLUE CARD (2) , WHITE HEADPHONES , RED , BLK HOODIE , BLK , LA , GREEN CARD , GRAY
CARD , BLK CARD ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0012554,

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Filed Under: Arrests, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top