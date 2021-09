Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, September 10, 2021:

Name: Adrian Logan

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 8:52 am

Charge: Hold For Usm ,

Arresting Agency: IBERIA PARISH SO

Address: 100 Blk Woodworth AVE,Woodworth,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR USM

Property: WHITE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SWEATSHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , ORANGE SLIPPERS , GRAY BOXERS , WHITE

BOXERS , , 2 EXCESS BAG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012582,

Name: Billy J Moore

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 3:43 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Vagrancy , Criminal Trespass , Pedestrians Soliciting Rides , Disturbing The

Peace:Doing Any ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE , BLACK BOOTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK TABLET , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012591,21-0313069,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: Bryon D Sincox

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 11:20 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Des Allemonds,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE , LA ID , WHITE CARDS , WHITE SHIRT , GRAY SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012587,

Name: Derrious D Williams

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 11:10 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Atempt-Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Cannon STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE , BLACK , BLUE PANTS , BKACK SOCKS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BELT , BROWN BOOTS ,

Associate(s): GWENDOLEN RICHARD, DAVID BELL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0027220,

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Name: Ikechukwu Asonye

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 1:40 pm

Charge: Terrorizing Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Mims STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO ENTERING A BUSINESS WITH KITCHEN KNIVES

Property: BLACK PHONE , BLACK , RED HAT , 2 BLACK SHIRTS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0312944,

Name: Imani A Arceneaux

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 8:24 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Drug Paraphenalia , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk W Gilman ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS AND A WEAPON WAS FOUND.

Property: BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , GRAY SHOES , 2 , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0313413,

KPEL Photo

Name: Jacques R Miller

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 11:15 pm

Charge: Attempted Theft , Simple Burglary , Possession Of Burglary Tools ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Cockpit ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING A BUSINESS WITHOUT PERMISSION

Property: BLK SHIRT , JEANS , GREEN BOOTS , BLK RAG , BROWN WALLET , 3 VISA , 1 CLIP , LIGHTER , CROSS , BROWN

BELT ,

Associate(s): MONTANA ALLEMAN, MILES MILLER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0313535,

Name: Joseph J Sylvester

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 10:17 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Attempt/ Theft Of A Motor Vehi , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Flight From

An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 700 Blk Valsin ST,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT AND BOND RESCINDED

Property:

Associate(s): HAYVEN AUGUILLARD,

Incident Number(s): 20-0028322,21-0012585,

Felipe Caparr?s Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Name: Joshua A Daigle

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 7:50 am

Charge: Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 19499 Blk Constance RD,Iowa,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK HATF , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , MULTI SHORTS , CHAPSTICK , WHITE , BROKEN ,

WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012583,

Name: Kevin Leblanc

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 4:32 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Ill Carrying Of Weapons , Drug Paraphenalia

, Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 93 Blk Hammond ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DRUGS WERE FOUND AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , EAR POD , PLASTIC ,

Associate(s): TREVIN CHARLES, JOSHUA THIBODEAUX, BRENDAN WILLIS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012592,21-0312581,20-0384864,20-0338206,

BlakeDavidTaylor, ThinkStock

Name: Kyla Dupont

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 5:00 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish , Parole (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LA DOC P AND P LAFAYETTE

Address: 200 Blk Lemon Tree RD,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESTY BOOKING

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0099145,21-0012593,

Name: Miles M Miller

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 11:15 pm

Charge: Attempted Theft , Simple Burglary , Possession Of Burglary Tools ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 7100 Blk Clyve RD,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN A BUSINESS WITHOUT PERMISSION

Property: JEANS , BLUE SHOES , GREEN SHIRT , CAMO SHIRT , 1 , BLACK , RAINBOW ,

Associate(s): MONTANA ALLEMAN, JACQUES MILLER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0313535,

Handcuffs-Getty

Name: Montana J Alleman

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 11:15 pm

Charge: Attempted Theft , Simple Burglary , Possession Of Burglary Tools ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 7700 Blk Cameron Lot STR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO BEING IN A BUSINESS WITHOUT PERMISSION

Property: BLK SHIRT , JEAN SHORTS , YELLOW SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLK BELT , GREEN SHOES , BLK PHONE , GREEN AND

BLACK BANDANA ,

Associate(s): MILES MILLER, JACQUES MILLER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0313535,12-0313535,

Name: Raymond P Howard

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 09, 2021 9:09 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 100 Blk Sylvan DRV,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK PANTS , GREY SOCKS , BLK PHONE , PHONE CHARGER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0313515,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms