The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, September 11, 2021:

Name: Lonnie Cashi

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 10, 2021 7:26 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 000 Blk 000 PKW,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: DAMAGED SCREEN , , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , GREY SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , BTOWN SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0314542,

Name: Peter Bowie

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 10, 2021 7:18 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Eric STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: CELL PHONE , CIGAR , BLK , , GREY SHIRT , GREY PANTS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , BLK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012601,

Name: Shane August

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 10, 2021 7:00 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Transactions Involving Proceed , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Warrant/Bench

Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: WHITE MUSCLE SHIRT , BLACK/WHITE BOXERS , BLUE JEAN SHORTS , BLUE SLIPPERS , BLACK , PAPERS ,

Associate(s): TIMOTHY CHARGOIS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0312080,20-0203853,21-0012600,20-0224682,20-024

Name: Timothy Chargois

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 10, 2021 7:00 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Prohibited Acts , Transactions Involving Proceed , It Shall Be

Unlawful To Knowin , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk E Vermillion STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH WARRANT CONDUCTED

Property: BLACK SHORTS , RED SOCKS , BLACK ,

Associate(s): SHANE AUGUST,

Incident Number(s): 21-0312080,21-0012599,