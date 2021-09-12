Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, September 12, 2021:

Name: Dvante  Davis
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 4:21 pm
Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1100 Blk  Lastrapes ST,Opelousas,La,
Cause for Arrest:  ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0315309,

Name: Justin  Felix
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 8:21 pm
Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Possess/Deal In Unregistered/I ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk  Doiron DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS
Property:  RED SHIRT , GREY PANTS , GREY SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , RED BELT , GREY HAT , MISC PAPERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0315560,

Name: Louis J Barber
Age: 62
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 8:08 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk   ,Lafayette,,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property:  MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK SHOES , RED HAT , BLK BELT , GREY CARD HOLDER ,
GREY ITEM (MISC) , 3 KEYS , 2 GREY RINGS LOCATED ON KEY CHAIN ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0315493,

Name: Wilfred L Journet
Age: 54
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 11:39 pm
Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk   ,Lafayette, La.,,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS
Property:  BLK , PURPLE COIN POUCH(SMALL) , BROKEN BLK BELT , BLUE BOXERS , GREY SHORTS , BLK PHONE CASE HOLDER
, BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , LA ID , 2 BLK MASKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0315729,

