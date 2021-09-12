Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, September 12, 2021:
Name: Dvante Davis
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 4:21 pm
Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1100 Blk Lastrapes ST,Opelousas,La,
Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0315309,
Name: Justin Felix
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 8:21 pm
Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Possess/Deal In Unregistered/I ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Doiron DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS
Property: RED SHIRT , GREY PANTS , GREY SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , RED BELT , GREY HAT , MISC PAPERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0315560,
Name: Louis J Barber
Age: 62
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 8:08 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK SHOES , RED HAT , BLK BELT , GREY CARD HOLDER ,
GREY ITEM (MISC) , 3 KEYS , 2 GREY RINGS LOCATED ON KEY CHAIN ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0315493,
Name: Wilfred L Journet
Age: 54
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 11:39 pm
Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette, La.,,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS
Property: BLK , PURPLE COIN POUCH(SMALL) , BROKEN BLK BELT , BLUE BOXERS , GREY SHORTS , BLK PHONE CASE HOLDER
, BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , LA ID , 2 BLK MASKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0315729,