Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, September 12, 2021:

Name: Dvante Davis

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 4:21 pm

Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Lastrapes ST,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0315309,

Name: Justin Felix

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 8:21 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Possess/Deal In Unregistered/I ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Doiron DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS

Property: RED SHIRT , GREY PANTS , GREY SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , RED BELT , GREY HAT , MISC PAPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0315560,

KPEL Photo

Name: Louis J Barber

Age: 62

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 8:08 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK SHOES , RED HAT , BLK BELT , GREY CARD HOLDER ,

GREY ITEM (MISC) , 3 KEYS , 2 GREY RINGS LOCATED ON KEY CHAIN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0315493,

Name: Wilfred L Journet

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 11, 2021 11:39 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette, La.,,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS

Property: BLK , PURPLE COIN POUCH(SMALL) , BROKEN BLK BELT , BLUE BOXERS , GREY SHORTS , BLK PHONE CASE HOLDER

, BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , LA ID , 2 BLK MASKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0315729,

