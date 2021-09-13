Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, September 13, 2021:
Name: Charles A Norris
Age: 39
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 7:01 pm
Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Simple Burglary , Possession Of Burglary Tools ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN A PLACE HE WAS NOT ALLOWED
Property: GREEN WIRE , BLACK MASK , BLACK HAT , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHOES ,
Associate(s): EZRA BREAUX,
Incident Number(s): 21-0316278,21-0264410,
Name: Damarkis Brooks
Age: 37
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 3:19 am
Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Southfield Pkwy ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: 2 BLACK WALLETS , LADL , RED/WHITE SHIRT , MULTI COLOR SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , MULTI COLOR SOCKS ,
BLUE BOXERS , GREEN LIGHTER , CELLULAR PHONE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0315835,
Name: Ernest R Bernard
Age: 32
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 8:12 pm
Charge: Carjacking Charge , Unaut Use Of Movable(Non-Veh) , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench
Warrant , Simple Kidnapping Charge , Hold For Extradition , Batty Of Date Partner , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk E Simcoe STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WJITE SHOES ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012614,21-0293984,21-0314424,21-0050711,
Name: Ezra Breaux
Age: 22
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 7:01 pm
Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Possession Of Burglary Tools ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 5400 Blk W Congress STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE HE WAS NOT ALLOWED
Property: 2 RED BANDANAS , GREY BRACELET , 1 BLACK POUCH , MULTI COLOR BELT , GREY RING , YELLOW BRACELET ,
GREY NECK CHAIN , GREY NUT , BROWN BRACELET , MULTI COLOR BRACELET , 3 GREY MISC ITEMS , 1 BLACK
WALLET , 1 CELLULAR PHONE , 1 LA DL , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , MULTI
COLOR BOXERS ,
Associate(s): CHARLES NORRIS,
Incident Number(s): 21-0316278,
Name: Hedley J Dixon
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 3:28 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk 10th STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , BROWN SHOES , , PINK LIGHTER , BLACK BELT , MULTI
COLOR WALLET , LA DL ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0315878,
Name: Justin Levy
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 7:25 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Viol Of Protective Orders ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau RD,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED BOXERS , TAN SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , WHITS SHOES , BROKEN BLK BELT , WHITE , BROWN ,
CRACKED ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0316384,
Name: Kiari Robinson
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 12:08 am
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Warrant/Bench
Warrant , Pwitd Alprazolam , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 600 Blk Stagg AVE,Crowley,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DRUGS WERE LOCATED
Property: OPEN PACK , RED , WHITE SHIRT , BLK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLK SOCKS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0315761,21-0012607,
Name: Patrick Thibodeaux
Age: 54
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 11:15 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk 4th STR,Lake Charles,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER HE FORCED THE VICTIM INTO THE APARTMENT & HELD HER AGAINST HER WILL.
Property: WHITE MUSCLE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK FLIP FLOPS , GREY BOXERS , BROWN WALLET , WHITE HEAD WRAP
, GREY WATCH , WHITE BRACLET , GREY , BLACK PHONE , BLACK GLASSES , BLACK SHADES , WHITE MUSCLE
SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK FLIP FLOPS , BLACK PHONE , BLACK GLASSES , BLACK SHADES , WHITE HEAD
WRAP , BROWN WALLET , GREY BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0316062,