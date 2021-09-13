The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, September 13, 2021:

Name: Charles A Norris

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 7:01 pm

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Simple Burglary , Possession Of Burglary Tools ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN A PLACE HE WAS NOT ALLOWED

Property: GREEN WIRE , BLACK MASK , BLACK HAT , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s): EZRA BREAUX,

Incident Number(s): 21-0316278,21-0264410,

Name: Damarkis Brooks

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 3:19 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Southfield Pkwy ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: 2 BLACK WALLETS , LADL , RED/WHITE SHIRT , MULTI COLOR SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , MULTI COLOR SOCKS ,

BLUE BOXERS , GREEN LIGHTER , CELLULAR PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0315835,

Name: Ernest R Bernard

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 8:12 pm

Charge: Carjacking Charge , Unaut Use Of Movable(Non-Veh) , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Simple Kidnapping Charge , Hold For Extradition , Batty Of Date Partner , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk E Simcoe STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WJITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012614,21-0293984,21-0314424,21-0050711,

Name: Ezra Breaux

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 7:01 pm

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Possession Of Burglary Tools ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 5400 Blk W Congress STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE HE WAS NOT ALLOWED

Property: 2 RED BANDANAS , GREY BRACELET , 1 BLACK POUCH , MULTI COLOR BELT , GREY RING , YELLOW BRACELET ,

GREY NECK CHAIN , GREY NUT , BROWN BRACELET , MULTI COLOR BRACELET , 3 GREY MISC ITEMS , 1 BLACK

WALLET , 1 CELLULAR PHONE , 1 LA DL , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , MULTI

COLOR BOXERS ,

Associate(s): CHARLES NORRIS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0316278,

Name: Hedley J Dixon

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 3:28 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk 10th STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , BROWN SHOES , , PINK LIGHTER , BLACK BELT , MULTI

COLOR WALLET , LA DL ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0315878,

Name: Justin Levy

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 7:25 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED BOXERS , TAN SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , WHITS SHOES , BROKEN BLK BELT , WHITE , BROWN ,

CRACKED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0316384,

Name: Kiari Robinson

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 12:08 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Pwitd Alprazolam , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Stagg AVE,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DRUGS WERE LOCATED

Property: OPEN PACK , RED , WHITE SHIRT , BLK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLK SOCKS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0315761,21-0012607,

Name: Patrick Thibodeaux

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 12, 2021 11:15 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk 4th STR,Lake Charles,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER HE FORCED THE VICTIM INTO THE APARTMENT & HELD HER AGAINST HER WILL.

Property: WHITE MUSCLE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK FLIP FLOPS , GREY BOXERS , BROWN WALLET , WHITE HEAD WRAP

, GREY WATCH , WHITE BRACLET , GREY , BLACK PHONE , BLACK GLASSES , BLACK SHADES , WHITE MUSCLE

SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK FLIP FLOPS , BLACK PHONE , BLACK GLASSES , BLACK SHADES , WHITE HEAD

WRAP , BROWN WALLET , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0316062,