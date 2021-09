Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, September 16, 2021:

Name: Emmitt Zeno

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 15, 2021 3:09 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Allen Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 400 Blk Vieux Orleans ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHOES , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012631,

Name: John M George

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 15, 2021 9:42 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Orchid ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: , , BLACK , TOOTHPASTE , 2 GREY PENDANTS , BLACK BAG , 2 BROWN BAGS EXCESSIVE CLOTHING , WHITE

SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0309224,21-0012629,

Name: Scott Boudreaux

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 15, 2021 11:53 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 800 Blk Heart D Farm ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: CARDS , BLACK , CAMO SHORTS , GREY SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , GREEN SHOES , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0293559,21-0293490,