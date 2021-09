The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, September 20, 2021:

Name: Danielle S Lagrange

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 19, 2021 1:18 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Extortion:Value/Advantage , Cyberstalking Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Briar Green DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY SHOES , PINK T SHIRT , PINK YOGA PANTS , 2 WHITE RINGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323417,20-0360095,

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

Name: Demarkus Johnson

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 19, 2021 2:58 am

Charge: Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk S Manor STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH AND A WEAPON WAS FOUND

Property: BLACK HAT , BLACK WALLET , 2 BLACK CRACKED PHONES , LA , MISC PAPERS , 3 CONDOMS , BLACK SHOES ,

BLACK SHORTS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323506,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Gary Jackson

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 19, 2021 4:27 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Atempt-Simple Burglary , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Moss ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO ATTEMPTING TO ENTER A VEHICLE THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM AND ACTIVE

WARRANTS

Property: GRAY SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREEN SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , GRAY SHIRT , MONEY RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0258071,21-0323546,21-0298165,21-0012667,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: Jonathan T Lott

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 19, 2021 9:15 am

Charge: Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Green Acres STR,Simmesport,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR EXTRADITION

Property: RED SHIRT , TAN PANTS , BLK SHOES , BLK BELT , RED , BLK DAMAGED , PHONE CHARGER GREEN , BRN , EAR

PIECE BLK , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012668,

Photo courtesy of marco-chilese-2sMbKyQvom4-unsplash

Name: Marquis Clark

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 19, 2021 1:32 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 100 Blk Doncaster Circle ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLACK FLIP FLOPS , BLACK CRACKED , 2 CLEAR , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323770,21-0323826,

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

Name: Michael C Duhon

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 19, 2021 10:13 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette, La,,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE THAT HE WAS FORBIDDEN FROM

Property: GRAY SHIRT , GREEN PANTS , BROWN BOOTS , LA ID , BLACK BROKEN , BLACK , 3 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323653,

Photo courtesy of emiliano-bar-OeAWU9VSHzo-unsplash

Name: Zachary A Landry

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 19, 2021 8:51 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Batty Of Date Partner , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 300 Blk Rue Septembre ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: RED SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , SILVER WITH CRACK , WHITE ,

GREEN PACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323357,21-0012671,

