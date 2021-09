The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, September 21, 2021:

Name: Arthur J Minor Jr

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 6:46 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Attp-Murder/First

Degree , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Labisque ROAD,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323697,21-0012679,

Name: Brian Derousselle

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 7:40 pm

Charge: First Degree Murder Charge , Obstruction Of Justice , Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Marigold Loop ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACITVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREEN SHORTS , PLAID WHITE/BLACK , GREY , BLACK BELT , OPEN PACK ,

Associate(s): LASON EDMOND,

Incident Number(s): 21-0321207,

Name: Harry Bodine

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 10:47 pm

Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk P O Box 577 ,Hamlin,Pa,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: KHAKI SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , BROWN BOOTS , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0325410,

Name: Joseph D Fontenot

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 11:59 pm

Charge: Stalking ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE SHORTS , TAN SHOES , LA ID , GREY BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0325263,

Name: Kentre John-Louis

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 11:39 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Eddison STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A JAIL SHEET FROM CITY COURT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012674,

Name: Marlon Moore

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 11:41 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk W Fourth STR,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJET WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: PURPLE SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , PURPLE SHOES , BLACK BELT , LA ID , 3 CLEAR

EARRINGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012676,

Name: Micah L Sweat

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 11:53 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN DISTURBANCE

Property: RED SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BROWN SHOES , BLK , GREY BRACELET , MULTI COLOR BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0324831,

Name: Michael A Polk

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 12:47 am

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Driver Must Be Licensed , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of Marijuana , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 4900 Blk Chrystler STR,New Orleans,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: LA , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , 2 WHITE SHIRTS , WHITE BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0324270,

Name: Rynika R Felix

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 11:39 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Fifth ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A JAIL SHEET

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLK LEGGINS , TAN SHOES , WHITE BRA , 2 GREY , 1 GREY , BLK/PINK MASK , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012677,

Name: Wendall S Bordelon

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 20, 2021 9:37 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Unauthorized Entry Of

An Inhab , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Basin STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE AND ALSO HAS ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHOES , RED HAT , YELLOW BOXERS , PURPLE SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012673,21-0208476,21-0324609,21-0273346,

