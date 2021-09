The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, September 24, 2021:

Name: Brandy J Patterson

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 7:43 pm

Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To ,

Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Tail Lamps , Fugitive , Fail To Yield Making Left Tur ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk E Vermilion ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SANDELS , MUTLI COLOR T SHIRT , WHITE BRA , WHITE UNDERWEAR , 4

BRACLETS , 5 NECK CHAINS , 4 RINGS , 1 WHITE EAR STUD , 1 WHITE NOSE RING , 1 WHITE EARRING HOOP ,

BLACK / GREY CELL PHONE , 1 EYE PAIR OF EYE LASHES , 1 SILVER DOLLAR CERTIFICATE , MISC COINS TOTAL

AMOUNT$5.31 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012713,21-0329208,21-0031837,

Name: Brett T Nosworthy

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 11:23 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Criminal Trespass ,

Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Avery DRV,Youngville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , KEY SET , BIKE LOCK , BKIE LIGHT , WHITE PHONE CRACKED , BLACK FLASHLIGHT , BLUE SHIRT ,

GREY SHORTS , RED BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK HAT , BLUE SWEAT SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0329021,21-0315736,

Name: Brittany N Dietz

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 9:46 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1700 Blk Natural Springs RD,Iota,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ENTERING A PLACE OF BUSINESS MULTIPLE TIMES AFTER BEING TOLD NOT TO

Property: PINK SHIRT , MULTI COLOR BRA , BLACK/WHITE PANTS , PINK UNDERWEAR , BLACK SANDELS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0329293,

Name: Daniel N Landry

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 9:49 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts -Schedule Iii , Monetary Instrument Abuse Char , Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii,

Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Drug Paraphenalia ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Houma ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BROWN BELT , BROWN WALLET , BROWN SHOES , BLUE JEANS , PINK SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0329246,21-0329329,21-0274631,

Name: David A Landry

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 10:00 pm

Charge: Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm , Aggravated Battery Of A Dating ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 600 Blk Remmeline STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , WHITE T SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN SHOES , BROWN , WHITE

WATCH , BLUE PEN , BROWN WALLET , LOUSIANA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0329322,

Name: Faris Toliver

Age: 60

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 10:00 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Dorian ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESY BOOKING

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012716,

Name: Jared K Vaughan

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 8:18 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012718,

Name: Jarvis Pierre

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: Calcasieu Parish , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: ST MARTIN PARISH SO

Address: 700 Blk 5th STR,Jennings,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR USM

Property: GREY PANTS , 2 WHITE SHIRTS , BLK SHOES , BURT BEES , TEXAS DL , BANK CARD , MSC PROPERTY BAGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012710,

Name: Jeremy J George Jr

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 8:24 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Gauthier RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER FIRING GUNSHOTS.

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLK SHOES ,

Associate(s): DONTRAYVIEN WASHINGTON, UMOJA WILLIS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0327174,

Name: Patrick M Broussard

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 1:50 pm

Charge: St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 9800 Blk Hwy 697 ,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR ST MARTIN

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012711,

Name: Quinnton Senegal

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 12:50 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Parker ROA,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLUE SHIRT , BROWN BELT , 3 BODY JEWELRY , ID , BLK MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0328619,

Name: Tara L Guidry

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 23, 2021 10:40 am

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft Charge , Municipal Purposes (Free

Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED AND HAD ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLUE JACKET , BLUE PPANTS , GREY ONESIE , 2 WHITE EARRINGS , WHITE BRACELET

, 2 HAIR TIES ,

Associate(s): CHARLES WOODARD, LEDONTRAE WILLIS, TIMOTHY DURHAM, TIFFANY DOMINGUE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012709,20-0131303,

