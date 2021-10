The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, September 29, 2021:

Name: Arthur Scruggs

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 12:30 pm

Charge: Pornography Involving Juvenile , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2600 Blk Cameron STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK PANTS , PURPLE SHIRT , BROWN BELT , KEYS , DL , MSC PAPERWORK , BLK CAP , BLK WALLET

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012760,

Name: Braylon D Jones

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 2:00 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Stoneburg DRV,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BROWN SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLK SHIRT , BLK JACKET , BLK PANTS , NECKLACE , 1 EARRING ,

Associate(s): JOSHUA THIBODEAUX, BRENDAN WILLIS, KEVIN LEBLANC,

Incident Number(s): 20-0384864,

Name: Charles A Greenwald

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 8:21 am

Charge: Pornography Involving Juvenile , Sexual Abuse Of An Animal ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Laf, ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , TAN SHORTS , BROWN SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 93-0004883,

Name: Dayton J Credeur

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 2:20 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Battery Charge And Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 800 Blk Priscilla LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: FLIP FLOPS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0163662,21-0012764,

Name: Devonta J Duhon

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 3:03 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts -Schedule Iii , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Resisting An Officer , Illegal Poss

Of Stolen Firearm , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Reckless Operation Vehicle , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon

Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk Hopkins STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND A WEAPON WERE FOUND

Property: GREY JACKET , BROWN RAG , BLACK POUCH , YELLOW BELT , WHITE POUCH , YELLOW WATCH , GREY CHAIN ,

BRACLET , 2 HEAD PHONE CASES , MULTI COLORED SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SHORTS , GREEN SHIRT , LA

ID , LA PERMIT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0333616,21-0012754,

Name: Dustin A Schexnider

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 4:28 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Gateway DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SOCKS , BLUE BELT , TAN SHORTS , GREY SHOES , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0334239,

Name: Jacob P Poindexter

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 12:40 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Theft Charge , Ill Carrying Of Weapons ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2700 Blk Ambassador Caffery PKWY,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING ITEMS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property: KHAKI SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , GRAY HAT , BROWN , BLACK , KEY FOB , ZIPPO , KOOL , 1

GRAY COLOR , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0224788,21-0333134,

Name: Jermaine D Joseph

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 10:02 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Prohib Poss Firearm By Person ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk Maude STR,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WERE DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK CAP , BLACK MASK , YELLOW CHAIN , BLACK PANTS , BLACK JACKET , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS ,

GREY SHORTS , GREY SHIRT ,

Associate(s): TRAVON THOMAS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0334524,

Name: Jessica J Perkins

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 5:09 pm

Charge: Livingston Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 14594 Blk Lewis RD,Maurepas,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESY BOOKING FOR LIVINGSTON

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012768,

Name: John Boyer

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 3:01 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Steward STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0305704,

Name: John P Sands

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 6:59 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Battery Charge And Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Robert Lee Circle ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHOES , BROWN SHIRT , WHITE , BLUE HAIR TIE , BLUE PANTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0334393,

Name: Joseph Hawes

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 5:35 pm

Charge: Ill Carrying Of Weapons ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Bopamo LAN,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY , BLACK BRACLET , GREEN BRACLET , 2 GREY , BLACK BOOTS , TAN SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , GREY CHAIN

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0295514,

Name: Kavante Richmond

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 10:20 am

Charge: Aggravated Burglary , Probation (Free Text) , Illegal Use Of Controlled Drug , Possession Of

Marijuana , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Odile ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE WHERE HE WASN'T WANTED AND WAS FOUNG TO HAVE ACTIVE

WARRANTS

Property: 1 , BLACK CRACKED , MASTERCARD 3 , VISA 4 , , BLACK SHIRT , JEANS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0333895,21-0220023,21-0012759,

Name: Leonardo Soto

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 12:40 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1300 Blk Chest Broussard ROA,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER INCIDENT AND WEAPONS WAS FOUND

Property: BROWN BOOTS , BROWN PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , BLK WALLET , SUNGLASSES , BLK PHONE , WHITE RING , WHITE

WATCH , MKONEY REC EIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0334067,

Name: Paula M Suire

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 9:41 am

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2700 Blk Rodeo Road ,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0293027,

Name: Ray P Touchet

Age: 61

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 8:40 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Possession Of Marijuana , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE WHERE HE WAS PROHIBITED AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: GRAY HAT , GRAY SHOES , JEAN SHORTS , GREEN SHIRT , BLACK , RED , , CAMO , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0333771,

Name: Timothy Viator

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 9:50 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Attempted Theft , Simple Burglary , Resist Officer With Force/Viol ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Woodrow ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: CAMO PANTS , 2 WHITE SHIRTS , WHITE THERMAL PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , 4 , GREEN , BROWN , RADIO ,

PAPERWORK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012758,13-0183840,

Name: Travon W Thomas

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 28, 2021 10:02 pm

Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Driving On Roadway Laned For T ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1700 Blk N Avenue Wine ,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE WEAPON WAS FOUND

Property: YELLOW BELT , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SHIRTS ,

Associate(s): JERMAINE JOSEPH,

Incident Number(s): 21-0334524,

