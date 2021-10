The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, September 30, 2021:

Name: Arthur R Gabriel

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 5:54 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT (LONG SLEEVE) , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE

SOCKS , BLUE HOSPITAL GOWN , BLUE UNDERWEAR , BLACK ,

Associate(s): CHALLIS PREJEAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012783,

Name: Glenn M Stokes Jr

Age: 63

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 3:41 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN BELT , MISC PAPERS , KEY RING WITH 2

KEYS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0021778,

Name: John L Sebille Jr

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 10:41 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , GREY BOXERS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , YELLOW LANYARD WITH

KEYRING AND 3 KEYS , BROWN BELT , BLUE WATCH , BLACK WALLET , CELLULAR PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0313474,

Name: Jonathan B Domingue

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 3:50 am

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Abundance Court ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPTING TO TAKE THINGS THAT DIDNT BELONG TO HIM

Property: 3 PAIR OF BLACK SOCKS , KEYS , BLACK JACKET , GREY SHOES , BLACK PANTS , TAN SHIRT , GREY BOXERS ,

GREY CHAIN , BROWN BRACLET , BLACK CRACKED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0334700,

Name: Justin M Romero

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 11:43 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 800 Blk Pitt ROA,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0335831,

Name: Kenneth Andrews

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 5:40 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Disturbing The Peace , Taking Contraband To/From Pena , Entry On Or

Remaining In Plac ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR REFUSING TO LEAVE A PRIVATE BUSINESS AFTER BEING TOLD TO DO SO

Property: SEALED CAN , BROWN , YELLOW , BLACK PLASTIC BAG , PINK , 2 GREY PLASTIC BAGS , 1 BROWN PLASTIC BAG ,

BLUE PHONE (CRACKED) , BLACK EARPHONES , TORTILLAS , 2 CAN OPENERS , BLUE BOTTLE , CAN OF MOSQUITO

REPELLENT , WHITE CHARGER , WHITE SOCKS , RED FLASHLIGHT , BLUE FLASLIGHT , YELLOW FLASHLIGHT , 2

BROWN NAPKINS , GREY TOWEL , 28 PLASTIC UTENSILS , 2 WIPES , 5 BANDS AIDS , ANTIBIOTIC CREAM , BLACK

, BLUE , RED , GREY , BLUE , WHITE , RED SHOES , TOENAIL CLIPPER , MOLE SKIN , SCISSORS , CLEAR ,

CAMOFLAUGE , BLACK/GREY , 7 GIFT CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0335596,

Name: Kevin J Walker

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 10:56 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1500 Blk Adams STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: EXCESS PROPERTY , WHITE BOXERS , CELLULAR PHONE , LA ID , MISC PAPERS , BROWN WALLET , WHITE SHIRT ,

GREY PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0086979,21-0012775,17-0007124,

Name: Larry J Livings

Age: 70

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 5:10 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2500 Blk W Gloria Switch Road ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BRWON PANTS , BROWN SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLUE BX , KEY RING 9 KEYS , , , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0293389,

Name: Reginald J Fuselier

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 9:41 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Aggravated Assault Charge , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , TAN SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , GREY SOCKS , GREY BOXERS , BROWN , GREY PEN ,

RED , LA ID , KEY RING WITH 1 KEY , BLK WALL PLUG , GREY MISC , BLK , , GREEN CIG PACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0181903,20-0096653,21-0012773,

Name: Suzan Abdel-Aziz

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 29, 2021 6:20 pm

Charge: Aggravated Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2200 Blk Esteban STR,Arabi,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ENTERING A RESIDENCE WITHOUT PERMISSION AND BATTERING THE VICTIM

Property: BROWN , BROWN , BROWN , GREY , GREY , MULTICOLOR UNDERWEAR , BLACK SLIPPERS , PINK SHORTS , TAN

SHIRT , WHITE HOODIE ,

Associate(s): JULIE FONTENOT,

Incident Number(s): 21-0332384,

