The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, October 4, 2021:

Name: Danielle J Sonnier

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 03, 2021 9:37 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Timothy DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE AND ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , RED SHOES , HAIR TIE , 1 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339583,21-0012824,

Name: Dwayne J Landry

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 03, 2021 5:36 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Urination In Public , Obscenity Charge , Entry On Or Remaining In Plac ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INDECENT ACT AND ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: CAMO SHIRT , CAMO PANTS , BRN BOOTS , INSECT SPRAY , BLK DAMAGED , LIGHTUP BALL , RED , BLK , GRAY

BANDANA , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339525,21-0012823,

Name: Gary W Brack

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 03, 2021 8:51 pm

Charge: Discharging A Firearm , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk W Stroker RD,Crosby,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK CRACKED , DIP , KEYS , BLACK , GLASSES , GREEN SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , GREY SHOES , GREY SHIRT ,

RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0340030,

Name: Joanasha R Martin

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 03, 2021 8:38 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Attempt Armed Robbery , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Armed

Robbery:Use Of Firearm H ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 100 Blk Winchester RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK JACKET , BLACK BRA , BLACK SHORTS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , 1 PAIR OF

EARRINGS , 1 RED HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339855,21-0279321,

Name: John R Chiasson

Age: 64

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 03, 2021 4:51 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 300 Blk S Wilderness Trial ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO BEING IN PLACES WERE FORBIDDEN

Property: BROWN RAG , BLACK WALLET , 2 SETS OF KEYS , WHITE NECK CHAIN , BLACK BELT , 1 EAR RING , GREY SHOES

, BLUE PANTS , RED BOXERS , GREEN SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339882,

