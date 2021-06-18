Lafayette PD Hosting Community Relations Event

The Lafayette Police Department wants to hear from the public about your concerns.

The department will host a community relations meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center. Representatives from the Lafayette City Marshal's Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office will also be in attendance. Officials from several community organizations will also be there to speak with attendees.

Police department leaders will talk about a new youth curfew in effect in the city. Vendors will be on hand to provide information about summer programs for children. A meal will be served to those who attend. COVID vaccine shots will also be available for attendees.

For more information, call 337-291-8617.