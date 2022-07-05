Lafayette Police Asks for Help Identifying Suspects Who Stole Over $4,000 Worth of Apple Products from Best Buy

Do you recognize the individuals in the photos below?

If so, the Lafayette Police Department would love for you to give them a call because the suspects allegedly made off with over $4,000 worth of Apple products back on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

According to a post on their official Facebook page, Lafayette Police say that two unknown females managed to get past "all points of sale" at a retail store in Lafayette that we can assume to be Best Buy based on the photos provided.

The suspects are wearing masks, so it is hard to make out their full facial features.

Police are hoping that other clues are enough to get them the information needed to find those responsible for the thousands of dollars in theft.

The suspects reportedly fled in a white BMW with the license plate covered.

Sgt. Robin Green told KLFY that masks worn due to the threat of COVID-19 are giving thieves more confidence, but Lafayette Police are still able to arrest them

If you or anyone you know recognize these suspects, their car, or both, please contact the Lafayette Police Department ASAP at 232-TIPS.