Highlights

Oasis Massage at 1511 Ambassador Caffery Parkway shut down after a police operation

Wei Chen Zhang, 30, arrested on solicitation charges during Wednesday afternoon investigation

Business operated without a valid massage license required by Lafayette ordinances

Operation conducted in response to multiple community complaints

Lafayette Crime Stoppers is seeking additional information at 232-TIPS

Lafayette Police Shut Down Unlicensed Massage Business, Woman Arrested

Police operation follows community complaints about the Ambassador Caffery Parkway establishment

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette Police shut down an unlicensed massage business Wednesday afternoon and arrested one person following an operation at 1511 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the investigation was launched in response to numerous complaints from the community about Oasis Massage.

Get our free mobile app

Police Conduct Operation Following Community Complaints

The operation took place at approximately 3:00 PM on July 23, 2025, at the Ambassador Caffery Parkway location. During the investigation, officers gathered sufficient evidence to make an arrest for solicitation of sexual acts.

Credit: Google Earth Credit: Google Earth loading...

Wei Chen Zhang, a 30-year-old woman, was taken into custody on the solicitation charges. The specific charges and bond information were not immediately available from the police department.

Business Lacked Required Operating License

The investigation revealed that Oasis Massage did not possess a valid massage license required to operate in Lafayette. Louisiana law requires massage establishments to maintain proper licensing through local municipalities, and Lafayette has specific ordinances governing these businesses.

The unlicensed operation led to the immediate shutdown of the establishment. The Lafayette Police Department has not indicated whether additional charges related to operating without a license will be filed.

Community Information Sought

Credit: Google Earth Credit: Google Earth loading...

Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the department directly or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. Crime Stoppers allows callers to remain anonymous while providing tips about criminal activity.

The investigation appears to be ongoing, and police have not indicated whether additional arrests are expected in connection with the unlicensed massage business.