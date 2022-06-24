How about some good news?

The temperatures across the region are rising and sadly some don't have the means to battle this heat wave.

Well, members of the Lafayette Police Department delivered fans to some elderly citizens in Lafayette on Friday morning, in an effort to combat the heat in their homes.

These fans were donated by Lowe's Store #618 and the Police Association of Lafayette.

As you will see in the photos below, some in the community were surprised to get the knock at the door, only to see a police officer with a fan in hand.

I encourage you to check on the elderly in your community and neighborhood this summer. Please make sure that they have adequate airflow in their house and that they are not subjected to extreme temperatures.

Here are a few photos of officers in our community assisting those in need.

All photos here are credited to the Lafayette Police Dept. on Facebook.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 4.06.24 PM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 4.06.36 PM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 4.05.30 PM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 4.05.38 PM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 4.05.45 PM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 4.05.58 PM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 4.05.51 PM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 4.06.07 PM loading...