Lafayette Police Officer Hit and Dragged by Vehicle in Downtown Area

A Lafayette Police officer was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 1:20 am, officers attempted to stop a vehicle operating recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. The driver of the vehicle was attempting to evade officers by speeding away then fled into a roadblock.

The driver then attempted to evade officers for a second time in reverse. While in reverse the suspect ran over an officer with the Lafayette Police Department, dragging him for approximately 100 feet.

Another officer fired rounds at the vehicle to stop it but no one was struck.

Thankfully, the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The injured officer's name has not been made public. They were transported to a local hospital originally in critical condition but now is considered stable.

The investigation remains ongoing and as more information is received, updates will be sent out.

