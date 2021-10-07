UPDATE: 53-year-old Brian Keith Babineaux of Lafayette has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. He was also placed under arrest for an unrelated charge.

mugshot from Lafayette Police

_____________________________________________________________

A woman is dead after a shooting inside a Lafayette home.

According to Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the shooting happened around 9:15 Wednesday night on Essie Street near its intersection with West Willow Street.

Google

Cpl. Dugas says a witness told investigators that the victim answered a knock on her door before an unknown person shot her. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her wound.

Police have not yet released the victim's name because officials are still in the process of notifying relatives of the situation.

So far, no suspects have been named or arrested. The case is under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Witnesses can upload any pictures or video evidence pertaining to the case right from their smartphone or computer by CLICKING HERE.

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone

Delicious 'Pick Your Own' Choices in Louisiana

25 Rainbows From Around Acadiana

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?