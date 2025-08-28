LAFAYETTE, La. - The escaped inmate who forced a lockdown in Lafayette-area schools has been recaptured. LPSS has announced that campuses are reopening.

"The suspect is in custody," LPSS communications director Tracy Wirtz said in a statement. "All clear at LHS and ECA. All alerts are lifted. If your student is still on a bus, they are being transported to their school."

ORIGINAL STORY

Two area schools are on lockdown after a St. Landry Parish inmate escaped Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics Thursday morning.

Lafayette Police Department Det. Ken Handy has confirmed to KPEL News that the inmate escaped St. Landry Parish custody and that both LPD and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are working with SLPSO to recapture the escapee.

"The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene in the immediate area of Bertrand/W. Congress assisting St. Landry SO with an incident," Handy said in a statement. "The incident occurred at Ochsner UHC, in which an inmate for St. Landry SO escaped from St. Landry SO’s custody. The Lafayette Police Department along with The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to assist.

"Currently SLCC and LHS are on lockdown as the incident remains active," the statement added. "For further information regarding the escaped inmate, please contact St. Landry SO. Motorists should find an alternate route of travel at the moment."

LPSS communications director Tracy Wirtz confirmed the lockdowns, noting that buses are being re-routed, and student drivers and walkers are being turned away. Parents should not drop their students off at school until the lockdown is clear.