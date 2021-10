The following is the list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, October 21, 2021:

Name: Ciara Perez

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 1:33 am

Charge: Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 7000 Blk Ley RD,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK TIGHTS , BLACK/WHITE CHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK HAIR TIE(2) , BLACK HAIR PIECE ,

SLIVER(TONGUE RING) , BLUE UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0358550,

Name: Clarence J Charles

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 7:22 pm

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , Child Passenger Restraint Syst , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Carver STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE WEAPON WAS FOUND

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , RED SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE HAT , GRAY WITH CROSS , 2 CLEAR , YELLOW

, 1 GRAY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0359532,

Name: Derek P Fruge

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 10:55 am

Charge: Owi Vehicle , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk S 3rd STR,Iota,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: , BOOKS , TOOTHPASTE , WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , RED SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012978,19-0007710,

Name: Dionte T Heath

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 4:08 pm

Charge: Transactions Involving Proceed , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Drug Paraphenalia , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 400 Blk Dulles DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , TAN PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , TAN SHOES ,

Associate(s): JOANASHA MARTIN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0339855,

Name: Edward L Parrish

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 4:30 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Woodrow STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: PURPLE , BLACK , PURPLE , BLACK HAT , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SLIPPERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS ,

GRAY BOXERS , NLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012982,

Name: Laquincey P Celestine

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 10:37 am

Charge: Third Degree Rape/Vaginal ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 93 Blk Hammon STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , 1 GREY IN

GLOVE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0334252,

Name: Quincy L Love

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 3:02 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Simple Criminal Damage To Pro ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Fitzgerald DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED

Property: 3 WHITE SHIRTS , MULTICOLORED PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS , RED , GREEN , PINK

CHARGING CABLE , BLACK EARPHONES , BLACK CARD , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012979,

Name: Shamika Tannehill

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 11:35 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Attp-Murder/First Degree , Pos/Firearm/Pax Con Dom Violen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Walker RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED DRESS , GRAY SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0337224,

Name: Sherman M Turner

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 3:45 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Spruse DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION AND HAVING AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , BLACK , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAT , GRAY CONTAINER , BLACK BELT , BLACK SHIRT ,

GRAY BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0359315,20-0155699,

Name: Stephen Rees

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 20, 2021 10:00 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1800 Blk Blanchet DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED AND HAS ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLACK HOODIE , BLACK PANTS , RED SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , RED SLIPPERS ,

GREY HAIR BAND , YELLOW 2 , WHITE , YELLOW , CLEAR , GREY ,

Associate(s): DALTON MEYERS,

Incident Number(s): ,21-0012975,

