The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, October 18, 2021:

Name: Marco L Andrus

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 17, 2021 8:44 am

Charge: Second Degree Murder Charge , Soliciting For Prostitutes:Pro ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Curleys ROA,Sunset,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BROWN , RED , WHITE CRACKED , BROWN , BROWN , BLUE PANTS , GRAY SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0355433,

Name: Venus J St.Julien Jr

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 17, 2021 3:42 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Belle Fountaine DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , 3 , BROWN , BLACK , LA D/L ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0355392,

