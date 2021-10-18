Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, October 18, 2021:
Name: Marco L Andrus
Age: 24
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 17, 2021 8:44 am
Charge: Second Degree Murder Charge , Soliciting For Prostitutes:Pro ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1000 Blk Curleys ROA,Sunset,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BROWN , RED , WHITE CRACKED , BROWN , BROWN , BLUE PANTS , GRAY SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,
WHITE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0355433,
Name: Venus J St.Julien Jr
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 17, 2021 3:42 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Belle Fountaine DR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , 3 , BROWN , BLACK , LA D/L ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0355392,