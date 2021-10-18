Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, October 18, 2021:

Name: Marco L Andrus
Age: 24
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 17, 2021 8:44 am
Charge: Second Degree Murder Charge , Soliciting For Prostitutes:Pro ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1000 Blk  Curleys ROA,Sunset,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property:  BROWN , RED , WHITE CRACKED , BROWN , BROWN , BLUE PANTS , GRAY SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,
WHITE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0355433,

Name: Venus J St.Julien Jr
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 17, 2021 3:42 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk  Belle Fountaine DR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property:  BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , 3 , BROWN , BLACK , LA D/L ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0355392,

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Facts About Impaired Driving

Filed Under: Arrests, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top