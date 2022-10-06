What started out as a traffic stop to deal with someone driving a stolen vehicle ended up with a drug bust that included multiple pounds of marijuana.

The situation began to unfold in Duson as they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen. While in the city of Scott, they tried to stop the vehicle. The driver stopped briefly but then took off.

The chase was on but ended in Lafayette where Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies were able to help Duson officers make the stop.

When they stopped 41-year-old Randy Page Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says officers had probable cause to search the man's car.

What they found was 57 pounds of marijuana along with some other illegal narcotics.

Page has been arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (Ecstasy)

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Page was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

