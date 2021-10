The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, October 19, 2021:

Name: Andrew W Lee

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 18, 2021 4:25 am

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Rials DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED FOR ENTERING AN INHABITED DWELLING

Property: PINK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , 1 BLACK SOCK , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0356185,

Name: Caleb Plunkett

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 18, 2021 2:15 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Marietta DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: YELLOW SHIRT , GREY PANTS , GREY SHORTS , GREY SHOES , BLACK CRACKED , BLUE MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0083117,21-0012965,19-0285034,

Name: Casey P Champagne

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 18, 2021 2:20 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , , BROWN , BLACK , BLUE JEANS , MULTI COLORED SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SWEATER , GREY

BOXERS , CARDS , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012966,

Name: Chris Falls

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 18, 2021 1:00 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Blanco DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s): MAKAYLIN ALEXANDER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0331976,

Name: Curtrevin J Dean

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 18, 2021 10:45 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 900 Blk S Magnolia STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK SHOES , WHITE JEANS , RED JACKET , BLACK , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY ,

BLACK SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012957,

Name: John R Bruno

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 18, 2021 11:30 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Bell North DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012958,

Name: Makaylin Alexander

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 18, 2021 1:00 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Blanco DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s): CHRIS FALLS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0331976,

Name: Thomas P Bundrick

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 18, 2021 9:11 am

Charge: Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , YELLOW , RED SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK , SILVER , GREY , GREY ,

Associate(s): CHRISTOPHER BYERLEY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0302206,

