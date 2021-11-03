Lafayette Starbucks Bring Back Red Cups for the Holidays

We are 52 days away from Christmas and you know what that means… Yes, Santa is watching, but it also means the Starbucks red holiday cups are back!

Starbucks announced that their festive holiday cups will hit stores tomorrow, Thursday, November 4, 2021. The holiday cup will have four different designs that celebrate the decorative elements of the season along with a gift tag box to write a festive message in.

https://twitter.com/Starbucks/status/1455867491754946569



This year the coffee chain will of course use the normal red and green colors for the holiday season but they will also use a bit of the color Lilac in the decorative cups.

Now to the good part… which holiday flavors are returning this season?

Peppermint Mocha (this is the 19th year this drink will be available)



Caramel Bruleé Latte (My personal favorite)



Chestnut Praline Latte



Toasted White Chocolate Mocha



Irish Cream Cold Brew

Plus, there is a new addition to the crew this year, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.

https://twitter.com/USATODAY/status/1455852126505033737



I know I will be in line at the nearest Starbucks tomorrow as soon as I can to grab my first Caramel Brulee Latte of the season.

