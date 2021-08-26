Lafayette Mom “Angry & Blessed” After Stray Bullet Shatters Vehicle Window in Traffic

A Lafayette mother says she's dealing with a whirlwind of emotions after a stray bullet shattered the window of her truck, narrowly missing her head while she was in traffic.

Bridget Stelly posted about the incident on her Facebook page questioning how she could feel so "angry & blessed at the same time." Around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Stelly says she was heading to work for some training when out of nowhere she heard an extremely loud noise that sounded like someone threw a rock at her truck.

Facebook, Bridget Stelly

When Stelly looked up, she realized it was actually a bullet.

Facebook, Bridget Stelly

Facebook, Bridget Stelly

A bullet came through her rear passenger side window, shattering her glass and hitting the roof of her truck behind the seat that her daughter was sitting in. Stelly says the bullet then ricocheted and hit the roof above her seat, narrowly missing her head.

Facebook, Bridget Stelly

Friends and loved ones were shocked to hear about what happened to Stelly and her daughter, but thankful they were OK.

Facebook, Bridget Stelly

Facebook, Bridget Stelly

According to Stelly's post, police officers who responded to the incident reassured them that her family wasn't being targeted and that it was simply a case of them being in the "wrong place at the wrong time."

Still, Stelly asked anyone with information to report it to the proper authorities but didn't detail a street or an area of town in her Facebook post. Our team has reached out to Stelly and will update this post with any new information when and if we receive it.

While she still can't believe what happened, Stelly's added a message of #stopgunviolence to her post as she thanked everyone who checked on her family to make sure they were OK.