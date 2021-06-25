Lafayette String Orchestra Plans Patriotic Concert

If you enjoy the sounds of violins, cellos, and other stringed instruments, we have an event for you.

The Lafayette Community String Orchestra will host its next concert on July 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lafayette. The orchestra will perform a series of patriotic songs--some of them with a country-and-western flair. The event is open to all ages and is free to attend.

Orchestra director Tommy Benoit joined Ian Auzenne and Bernadette Lee on Acadiana's Morning News to discuss the upcoming concert. He also discussed his time attending the Hamilton Laboratory School on UL's campus and how it influenced his musical career. Click the icon below to listen to the full interview.