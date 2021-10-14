Lafayette Trick or Treating, Top 10 Candies Ranked by Kids

YouGovAmerica asked 703 American children ages 8 to 14 to name their favorite Halloween candy in an online survey. The respondents were able to choose between 76 different Halloween candies. The choices that did not make the Top 10 will surprise you.

The respondents were asked to choose which Halloween food they liked better in a series of head-to-head match-ups that could include 76 different items that someone could give out on Halloween. The poll's introductory text stated, "On the next eight screens, we are going to show you two things that someone might give you while you are trick-or-treating for Halloween this year. On each screen, we want you to click the one that you would rather get if you were going trick-or-treating.” Each participant saw 8 match-ups that showed the names of two different Halloween foods. Each of the 76 items appeared in at least 126 match-ups; foods for each match-up were selected randomly. The survey was conducted between September 22 - October 1, 2021. -Today.YouGov.com