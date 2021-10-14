Lafayette Trick or Treating, Top 10 Candies Ranked by Kids

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images

YouGovAmerica asked 703 American children ages 8 to 14 to name their favorite Halloween candy in an online survey. The respondents were able to choose between 76 different Halloween candies. The choices that did not make the Top 10 will surprise you.

The respondents were asked to choose which Halloween food they liked better in a series of head-to-head match-ups that could include 76 different items that someone could give out on Halloween. The poll's introductory text stated, "On the next eight screens, we are going to show you two things that someone might give you while you are trick-or-treating for Halloween this year. On each screen, we want you to click the one that you would rather get if you were going trick-or-treating.” Each participant saw 8 match-ups that showed the names of two different Halloween foods. Each of the 76 items appeared in at least 126 match-ups; foods for each match-up were selected randomly. The survey was conducted between September 22 - October 1, 2021. -Today.YouGov.com

Twix Bar #10

Twix.com

Smooth Caramel on Crunchy Cookie

Peanut M&Ms #9

MMS.com

Roasted peanuts covered in delicious chocolate and a colorful candy.

 

Reese's Pieces #8

Hersheyland.com

Deliciously unmistakable REESE'S Peanut Butter taste in a crunchy candy shell.

 

Hershey's Kisses #7

Shop.Hersheys.com

The iconic shape, festive foil wrappers, and classic taste of KISSES Milk Chocolates make them perfect for snacking and sharing.

Gummy Bears #6

BlackForestUSA.com

Made with real fruit juice, fat-free & gluten-free, each little gummy bear is as delicious as the last & the resealable bag keeps them fresh.

Kit Kat #5

KitKat.com

Every corner, every edge, every finger, of every bar has been carefully considered and crafted to create this beautifully immersive and multi-sensory experience.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar #4

Shop.Hershey's.com

The classic taste of creamy, delicious HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate in a colossal candy bar.

Milky Way Bar #3

Mars.com

Milky Way bars are made of chocolate malt-flavored nougat and caramel covered with milk chocolate.

M&Ms (Original) #2

MMS.com

Colorful button-shaped chocolates with a hard candy shell.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup #1

Shop.Hershey's.com

The perfect combination of chocolate and peanut butter.

