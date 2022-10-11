Top Favorite Halloween Candy For Each State

Top Favorite Halloween Candy For Each State

Amazon.com

Halloween is coming up and people are rushing off to the store to purchase candy for the trick-or-treaters that will appear at the end of this month.

Now, I have never been a big Halloween person but some people go all out and I appreciate their efforts, especially since I have children now.

One of my favorite things about Halloween has always been the candy aspect of Halloween. I don't eat a lot of sweets so this has always been a treat for me. We all have our favorite candy but when it comes to buying candy for Halloween we don't always buy what we like. So when I came across this interactive map of top Halloween candy by state it had me intrigued.

Via Candyshop.com
loading...

So here are the results of the survey that Candystore.com did:

Alabama- Skittles
Alaska- Sour Patch Kids
Arizona- Hershey Kisses
Arkansas- Butterfinger
California- Reese's Cups
Colorado- Hershey Kisses
Connecticut- Almond Joy
Delaware- Sour Patch Kids
Flordia- Reese's Cups
Georgia- Swedish Fish
Hawaii- Hershey's Mini Bars
Idaho Snickers
Illinois- Sour Patch Kids
Indiana- Starburst
Iowa- M&M's
Kansas- M&M's
Kentucky- Reese's Cups
Louisiana- Lemonheads
Maine- Sour Patch Kids
Maryland- Hershey Kisses
Massachusetts- Sour Patch Kids
Michigan- Starburst
Minnesota- Hot Tamales
Mississippi- 3 Musketeers
Missouri- Milky Way
Montana- Twix
Nebraska- Sour Patch Kids
Nevada- Hot Tamales
New Hampshire- M&M's
New Jersey- Tootsie Pops
New Mexico- Hershey's Mini Bars
New York-  Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina- Reese's Cups
North Dakota- Hot Tamales
Ohio- M&M's
Oklahoma- Skittles
Oregon- M&M's
Pennsylvania- Hershey's Mini Bars
Rhode Island- Twix
South Carolina- Butterfinger
South Dakota- Jolly Ranchers
Tennessee- Tootsie Pops
Texas- Starburst
Utah- Tootsie Pops
Vermont- M&M's
Virginia- Hot Tamales
Washington D.C-  M&M's
Washington- Tootsie Pops
West Virginia-  Blow Pops
Wisconsin- Butterfinger
Wyoming- Reese's Cups

It was interesting to me that Louisiana's favorite candy is Lemonheads. That was definitely one that I was not expecting at all.

Get our free mobile app

You can see the full interactive map here:

Source: CandyStore.com.

When you look at the United States' favorite candy, the winners are:

Reese's Cups

Skittles

M&M's

Starbursts

Hot Tamales

Sour Patch Kids

Hersey's Kisses

Snickers

Tootsie Pops

Candy Corn

Do you agree with this survey or not? I would think that Candystore.com knows what they are talking about when it comes to candy.

What Kids Do Not Want While Out Trick-Or-Treating

ACADIANA’S FAVORITE GAS STATION CANDY

Filed Under: candy, Halloween, usa
Categories: Lifestyle, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL