Top Favorite Halloween Candy For Each State
Halloween is coming up and people are rushing off to the store to purchase candy for the trick-or-treaters that will appear at the end of this month.
Now, I have never been a big Halloween person but some people go all out and I appreciate their efforts, especially since I have children now.
One of my favorite things about Halloween has always been the candy aspect of Halloween. I don't eat a lot of sweets so this has always been a treat for me. We all have our favorite candy but when it comes to buying candy for Halloween we don't always buy what we like. So when I came across this interactive map of top Halloween candy by state it had me intrigued.
So here are the results of the survey that Candystore.com did:
Alabama- Skittles
Alaska- Sour Patch Kids
Arizona- Hershey Kisses
Arkansas- Butterfinger
California- Reese's Cups
Colorado- Hershey Kisses
Connecticut- Almond Joy
Delaware- Sour Patch Kids
Flordia- Reese's Cups
Georgia- Swedish Fish
Hawaii- Hershey's Mini Bars
Idaho Snickers
Illinois- Sour Patch Kids
Indiana- Starburst
Iowa- M&M's
Kansas- M&M's
Kentucky- Reese's Cups
Louisiana- Lemonheads
Maine- Sour Patch Kids
Maryland- Hershey Kisses
Massachusetts- Sour Patch Kids
Michigan- Starburst
Minnesota- Hot Tamales
Mississippi- 3 Musketeers
Missouri- Milky Way
Montana- Twix
Nebraska- Sour Patch Kids
Nevada- Hot Tamales
New Hampshire- M&M's
New Jersey- Tootsie Pops
New Mexico- Hershey's Mini Bars
New York- Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina- Reese's Cups
North Dakota- Hot Tamales
Ohio- M&M's
Oklahoma- Skittles
Oregon- M&M's
Pennsylvania- Hershey's Mini Bars
Rhode Island- Twix
South Carolina- Butterfinger
South Dakota- Jolly Ranchers
Tennessee- Tootsie Pops
Texas- Starburst
Utah- Tootsie Pops
Vermont- M&M's
Virginia- Hot Tamales
Washington D.C- M&M's
Washington- Tootsie Pops
West Virginia- Blow Pops
Wisconsin- Butterfinger
Wyoming- Reese's Cups
It was interesting to me that Louisiana's favorite candy is Lemonheads. That was definitely one that I was not expecting at all.
You can see the full interactive map here:
Source: CandyStore.com.
When you look at the United States' favorite candy, the winners are:
Reese's Cups
Skittles
M&M's
Starbursts
Hot Tamales
Sour Patch Kids
Hersey's Kisses
Snickers
Tootsie Pops
Candy Corn
Do you agree with this survey or not? I would think that Candystore.com knows what they are talking about when it comes to candy.