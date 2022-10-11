Halloween is coming up and people are rushing off to the store to purchase candy for the trick-or-treaters that will appear at the end of this month.

Now, I have never been a big Halloween person but some people go all out and I appreciate their efforts, especially since I have children now.

One of my favorite things about Halloween has always been the candy aspect of Halloween. I don't eat a lot of sweets so this has always been a treat for me. We all have our favorite candy but when it comes to buying candy for Halloween we don't always buy what we like. So when I came across this interactive map of top Halloween candy by state it had me intrigued.

So here are the results of the survey that Candystore.com did:

Alabama- Skittles

Alaska- Sour Patch Kids

Arizona- Hershey Kisses

Arkansas- Butterfinger

California- Reese's Cups

Colorado- Hershey Kisses

Connecticut- Almond Joy

Delaware- Sour Patch Kids

Flordia- Reese's Cups

Georgia- Swedish Fish

Hawaii- Hershey's Mini Bars

Idaho Snickers

Illinois- Sour Patch Kids

Indiana- Starburst

Iowa- M&M's

Kansas- M&M's

Kentucky- Reese's Cups

Louisiana- Lemonheads

Maine- Sour Patch Kids

Maryland- Hershey Kisses

Massachusetts- Sour Patch Kids

Michigan- Starburst

Minnesota- Hot Tamales

Mississippi- 3 Musketeers

Missouri- Milky Way

Montana- Twix

Nebraska- Sour Patch Kids

Nevada- Hot Tamales

New Hampshire- M&M's

New Jersey- Tootsie Pops

New Mexico- Hershey's Mini Bars

New York- Sour Patch Kids

North Carolina- Reese's Cups

North Dakota- Hot Tamales

Ohio- M&M's

Oklahoma- Skittles

Oregon- M&M's

Pennsylvania- Hershey's Mini Bars

Rhode Island- Twix

South Carolina- Butterfinger

South Dakota- Jolly Ranchers

Tennessee- Tootsie Pops

Texas- Starburst

Utah- Tootsie Pops

Vermont- M&M's

Virginia- Hot Tamales

Washington D.C- M&M's

Washington- Tootsie Pops

West Virginia- Blow Pops

Wisconsin- Butterfinger

Wyoming- Reese's Cups

It was interesting to me that Louisiana's favorite candy is Lemonheads. That was definitely one that I was not expecting at all.

You can see the full interactive map here:

Source: CandyStore.com.

When you look at the United States' favorite candy, the winners are:

Reese's Cups

Skittles

M&M's

Starbursts

Hot Tamales

Sour Patch Kids

Hersey's Kisses

Snickers

Tootsie Pops

Candy Corn

Do you agree with this survey or not? I would think that Candystore.com knows what they are talking about when it comes to candy.

