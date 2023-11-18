LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Liz Murrill and Nancy Landry have gone from childhood friends living in Lafayette to history makers who are set to become Louiisiana's Attorney General and Secretary of State, respectively.

Voters across the state elected the two women in overwhelming numbers, making them the first two female Republicans to be elected to each position. Both races were called nearly 30 minutes after the polls closed on Saturday night.

Murrill was the state's first Solicitor General under current Attorney General and Governor-elect Jeff Landry. Nancy Landry was First Assistant Secretary of State for Kyle Ardoin, who decided not to run for re-election as Secretary of State.

The two women grew up in the same Lafayette neighborhood and went to Lafayette High School, graduating one year apart. They each moved to Baton Rouge as their careers began to move forward.

Landry defeated Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup for the Secretary of State's position.

Murrill defeated Democrat Lindsey Cheek for the Attorney General position.

John Fleming Elected as Next Louisiana State Treasurer

Former U.S. Congressman John Fleming has come back home to become the next State Treasurer for Louisiana.

Republican John Fleming served as the representative for the 4th Congressional District before eventually going to work for the Trump Administration as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning and Implementation.

Fleming defeated Democrat Dustin Granger to succeed John Schroder, who chose to run for the governship.