Lake Charles I-10 Bridge Project Not Dead in the Water, Yet

If you drive Interstate 10 in South Louisiana between the Texas state line and Baton Rouge you'll encounter two of the most nerve-racking bridges you might never want to cross. One of those bridges, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is known for its huge tie-ups and congestion. The other bridge, one over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles is known for being "about to fall down".

Granted the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu does need some work but it's at least safe enough that 90,000 vehicles cross over it every day. But there is a definite need for that bridge to be replaced. So much of a need that a public/private partnership was formed to explore options for building and funding the construction of a new bridge.

The option that was floated included a 1.2 billion dollar price tag. And, to pay for the project those involved in the planning had suggested tolls. The principals in the public/private partnership were given until December 3rd to present their findings and make their case.

However, back in October, the Louisiana House Transportation Committee rejected the plan that was presented. Many lawmakers expressed concerns over the 1.2 billion dollar price tag and several others felt that tolls would place a burden on those who use the bridge the most. So, it certainly appeared as if the project would once again be put on the back burner. Especially since December 3rd, the deadline had come and gone.

That changed yesterday when the State Department of Transportation decided to give the project a 60-day extension. The reasoning behind the extension was simple. It won't cost the state any money to explore options, further negotiations, and secure needed approvals for the project to move forward.

The 60-day extension will also place the project under the jurisdiction of a new Governor. Supporters are hoping that Jeff Landry, a strong supporter of Louisiana's oil and gas industry, will prioritize the project as a vital part of Louisiana's energy infrastructure and economy.

We should note that the 60-day extension authorized by the State Department of Transportation does not mean the project will be moving forward to completion. It simply extends the window of time for those involved in gathering facts and figures about the project more time to present their case. And the hope is that the case will be "heard" by a more sympathetic Governor and Legislature.

Probably a poor choice of words, but if the public/private partnership falls through, then state officials would plan to simply rehab and refurbish the bridge as it currently stands. For as long as it is standing.